Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

TORONTO! SUNDAY! THIS SUNDAY! 3 to 5 p.m. at the Library Bar in the Fairmont Royal York! I’M BUYING!

Rosie O’Donnell and Michael Cohen, best friends forever. This is really sweet. Like, actually so! Rosie O’Donnell, big softie rescuer woman, who knew. (Gift link New York Times)

Gosh sure sounds like these rightwing choads probably were the ones who put up the posters in Mexico telling Mexicans Joe Biden was waiting for them to come vote for him, what a couple of fucking choads. Also the Heritage Foundation lunatics, MTG, and all the others who immediately jumped on the fake fake fake fake fake fake bullshits. (NPR)

A dreadful space, that’s never been leased. Seventy thousand square feet of failure: Trump’s Chicago tower retail with no pedestrian or car access. Fuck that guy and fuck his bullshit tax-cheat ugly bullshits. 2019, from real estate news site The Real Deal.

New York City’s had a compost program since 1993. Not anymore, thanks to Mayor That Dick Eric Adams. Christ what an asshole. (Civil Eats)

How Bari Weiss is trying to get everyone fired for wrongthink, so she can do more (?) free speech (??). (Does not include her very first foray into the genre, when she tried to get all her professors at Columbia fired for being pro-Palestinian.) But then a weird thing happened, it is “NPR forgot to fire its new awesome CEO,” weird. (Popular Info)

Kansas City Chief kicker Fucker Butkus Harrison Butker has some thoughts on gays, and women working, and “degenerate” values, and hoooboy, Pope Francis, good luck with the youngs in the American Church :/ (USA Today)

A wonderful story about this middle aged woman who just swam through the sharks with fricking laser beams to some asshole island (not Alcatraz) off San Francisco, for like 17 hours. She did it!!! (Spoiler.) (LA Times)

Rightwing idiot Texas school board lady does a deep dive on all the horrors in the curriculum and whoops, where could they be, they are not there! Now she is sorry and calling all the bullshits and all her former friends say she is lying the devil’s lies :( Also: the threats! (Pro Publica and Texas Tribune)

Fellas, does porn make you trans? (Erin in the Morning)

Tom Scocca is correct: Don’t tell people they have to take cold showers for the planet, good lord. (Indignity) Also I want a heat pump hot water heater, which presumably would not be the $56,000 the nice lady contractor quoted me for a full new heat pump HVAC system, ha, ha. (Washington Post)

London beavers! London beavers! Making dams and fixing the ecosystems! Filtering water! London beavers! (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

From the comments, this hella creepy official royal portrait of King Chuck on fire. I fookin luv it, Chook! (I really do.) (ABC News)

I am an Urban Aunt. (Better Homes & Gardens)

Spread the word bird! Share

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published AD SHAPED BOX SNACKS: Our partner Martie has hella cheap good snacks on overstock and YOU are keeping them out of the landfill. If you purchase through our link, we get a honkin’ commission. This was an ad!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

This is not a link to buy anything, it is a button, for to give us money.

Alms for Wonkette!