Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Your hed gif source info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/splish-splash-coons

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/ec4ecfa5-5e07-4dd1-a7d8-5f92f8a368eb?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Evan is sure to be all over this one: yet another creepy megachurch exploiting workers through imprisonment, forced labor, and oh yeah, coerced sex.

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article312358404.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
307 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture