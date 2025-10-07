Tabs time! Tabs time!

Government still shut down, thanks Trump, thanks Republicans. [CNN]

Literally no air traffic controllers at the Burbank airport last night, due to shutdown. Is that fine? Yes, because air traffic controlling is WOKE and they always say “fly to the left,” it is rigged, they never say to fly to the right, air traffic controllers are trying to make everybody transgender. No seriously this is bad though. [KABC]

The Utah legislature signed off on new congressional maps (pending judicial approval), and this could be good for … Democrats? Read all about it! [Politico]

A good rule is that ICE is lying, no matter what ICE says. If ICE says Kristi Noem has to poop, assume that Kristi Noem wouldn’t even know how to poop because her body actually absorbs poop. And if ICE says this woman they shot in Chicago did something to deserve it, fuck off.

Also a liar? Donald Trump, who has apparently been led to believe that there are Black women in Chicago wearing MAGA hats because they’re so glad Trump is there.

Also a liar? Stephen Miller, who believes Black people in Chicago are “thrilled that we’re getting the illegal aliens out of their communities,” which is offensive, vile and monumentally stupid, of course, but is also such a weird and bizarre kind of “My brain died in 1989” brand of racism, the kind where white people are just pretty sure all The Blacks and The Mexicans hate each other, because [insert white racist reasons]. Whatever, you fucking loser.

Speaking of, Stephen Miller and the White House are having insurrectile dysfunctions over the mayor of Chicago banning the Gestapo from using city-owned property. [JoeMyGod]

But don’t worry, Nazis! A judge says Texas is allowed to invade Illinois after all! [New York Times]

Also liars? Oh my fucking God.

That reminds us of a thought we had, which is that a really important part of MAGA/Nazi/Republican control — over the last 50 years, really — is making sure its voters never find out that they’ve never been right about anything, or on the right side of anything, EVER. That’s why there are all these layers of bullshit myths they have to keep feeding, like Portland is on fire, Minneapolis is on fire, Los Angeles is on fire, tax cuts for the rich help the poor, the economy is bad under Democratic presidents, blah blah blah blah FUUUUUUUUUCK.

An actually experienced lead prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia will be informing her idiot boss Lindsey Halligan that she won’t be charging New York Attorney General Letitia James with any crimes because they don’t have any evidence of any. So we guess Halligan will have to make up the crimes herself (again) if she wants to do jackbooted thug shit to another Trump political enemy. [MSNBC]

Is Jesse Watters interviewing fake “antifa” correspondents because he’s a stupid little bitch like that? Is his fake “antifa” correspondent Michael Rappaport? We’re not saying it isn’t! [Cracked]

Whaaaaat? Here is some news about the son of the guy who created Covenant Eyes, the Jesus-Bangin’ No-Pornin’ software Mike Johnson and his teenage son use together to make sure father and son are (individually!) staying on the straight-and-narrow, living the No-Nut-For-Christ life, at least as far as watching internet porn is concerned? Well! The news is that he was caught in a child porn sting, the son of the No-Nut-For-Christ software creator. Yep. Amazing, what a surprise, it’s always the people you expect. [The Roys Report]

At my Friday place The Moral High Ground I am furiously working on an update to the project where I track all those sorts of hypocrites, and it is taking FOREVER, because September was just a really active month for conservative Christian leaders getting caught/arrested/sentenced for abusing kids. Like, all their months are active for that, don’t get me wrong, it’s kind of their thing, but September was REALLY active. My point is that you should go over there and subscribe if you haven’t, in ANTICIPATION OF WHEN I FINISH IT. [The Moral High Ground]

MTG is having an episode:

The country singer man Zach Bryan appears to have written an anti-ICE anthem, and I am here for that.

zachlanebryan A post shared by @zachlanebryan

If you run into an erstwhile Zach Bryan fan who is angry about this, remember those three magic words, they are “Fuck yourself, loser.” It’s four words if you say “LOL” out loud at the beginning.

I listened to the new Taylor Swift record and it is … fine? To be entirely fair, that is generally my reaction to all Taylor Swift records, and then later on I end up getting into songs individually. (Except her pandemic output. I was on board with those on the first listen, one and done.) But anyway, my favorite artist of all time Tori Amos announced her new record yesterday, In The Time Of Dragons, and this is what it is about:

“In Times Of Dragons is a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, refelcting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.”

OK then! Basket of Dictator-believing Lizard Demons is the new Basket of Deplorables!

Anyway, she’s going on just a massive European tour in the spring (America in the summer) and boy, that three-date closer in each of the Baltic states seems like a pointed political message, if one was looking for pointed political messages. Might have to go to those shows for journalistic “sneer in direction of Moscow” purposes.

OK, that’s enough tabs, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow for your next ration of tabs, THERE’S ONLY SO MANY TABS DURING WARTIME.

