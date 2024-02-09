Brian Mcgann Jr. mugshot

A Florida man described as a "delusional conspiracy theorist" was arrested this week after bludgeoning his own father to death at his home in Lake Worth Beach. Why? Because he learned that his father had been recently vaccinated.

The crime was reported to 911 by a female family friend who was on the phone with the suspect, Brian Mcgann Jr., as he ranted hysterically and committed patricide. She could even hear the victim, Brian Mcgann Sr., screaming, "Stop, you are killing me" over the phone.

The family friend said that McGann Jr. initially called her at about 1 p.m. last Sunday for a conversation that lasted three hours. He called again at 10:30 p.m. and told her to pack up and leave her residence “because he was going to be dead,” which did not make much sense to her given that she didn’t live near him or his father. When he called her again at 11:07 p.m., he said he was pulling into his father’s driveway.

And when he called again at 11:10 p.m., he was screaming at his father and at one point told her that “he is under my foot” … at which point she finally called the police.

Deputies arrived to find Mcgann Sr. had been attacked and was lying unresponsive on the floor of the living room. The elder Mcgann's face was extremely swollen, battered, and bruised […], deputies reported, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies tracked down the suspect, Mcgann Jr., after following a blood trail from a rear window of the home to a fence, which led them to conclude he had jumped into a neighbor's yard to avoid arrest.

It’s not precisely clear what Mcgann Jr. thought the vaccine was going to do to his father, but given the sheer number of outlandish theories out there, it really could have been anything.

This comes on the heels of another patricide from another right-wing conspiracy theorist. Thirty-three-year-old Justin Mohn of Philadelphia was arrested late last month after he decapitated his father with a machete and then did a 14-minute YouTube video titled “Call to Arms for American Patriots” in which he showed off his father’s plastic-wrapped severed head, ranted about Black Lives Matter, antifa, “far-left woke mobs,” and “the traitorous Biden regime,” and explained that he killed his father because he had been a federal worker for 20 years. It was later confirmed that the elder Mohn was a retired civil engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers.

“He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country,” Justin Mohn says of his father on the video, which appeared to be filmed in a bedroom. In the video, Mohn describes himself as the "Commander" of America's national network of milita, which he called Mohn's Milita — also the title of his YouTube channel — which had 15 subscribers and eight videos as of Tuesday night. The video had more than 5,000 views before YouTube took it down, citing violations of the platform’s policy on violent and graphic content. The video, reviewed by this news organization, includes a manifesto-style rant in which Mohn calls on his followers to take action against federal employees.

When police arrived, they found Michael Mohn’s head wrapped in plastic inside a pot.

It seems fairly obvious that both of these men likely had some psychological issues, either innate or drug-induced. But that’s part of the problem with these conspiracy theories, isn’t it? They’re all fun and games until someone loses a head.

More seriously though, the fact is that there are people out there who are going to hear these things and react with violence. Some are mentally unbalanced, some are on a lot of drugs, some are merely vulnerable, gullible people. We’ve seen it with the guy who showed up to Comet Ping Pong and started firing a gun, the guy who attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, we’ve seen multiple other crimes committed by QAnon believers, and, of course, there was that whole insurrection thing that happened because people thought the election was stolen. The sleazy Republican politicians and pundits who validate these theories, spread anti-vaccine nonsense, and stoke this rage in people for their own benefit make it even more likely that crimes like these will occur.

