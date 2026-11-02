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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
1hEdited

As much as I want to believe Maine will finally send the utterly reprehensible Susan Collins packing, I’ve seen this script too many times to get my hopes up.

She’s the quintessential turd that just won’t flush.

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𝙈𝙚𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙢 𝙏𝙬𝙞𝙨𝙩's avatar
𝙈𝙚𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙢 𝙏𝙬𝙞𝙨𝙩
1h

Dang. “Lindsay Graham’s undead sister” sent the coffee out my nose. Damnit, Evan.

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