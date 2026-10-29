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Brian Daly's avatar
Brian Daly
30m

If Republicans had done the same thing, the NYT reporters would likely have sat on the news so they could publish it in a moneymaking book 2 years later.

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vorpal 🇨🇦 Elbows Up! 🇨🇦's avatar
vorpal 🇨🇦 Elbows Up! 🇨🇦
25m

The Alaskan Supreme Court decided on this matter in June and ordered Dan J Sullivan to be placed on the ballot.

https://alaskabeacon.com/2026/06/29/alaska-supreme-court-rules-dan-j-sullivan-eligible-to-run-for-us-senate/

Case is closed, NYT can suck it.

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