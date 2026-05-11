Wonkette

Wonkette

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Richard's avatar
Richard
2m

It is absolutely a golden calf idol.

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RefillingThorsBeer's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer
3m

STABS!!!!!!!!!!!!

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