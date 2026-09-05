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ziggywiggy
7h

Happy Caturday!

Harry giving that catitude which he is a pro at.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-330233001?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy
7hEdited

The Cleveland air show starts about now so it is going to get noisy.

The last 2 days there has been roar in the skies as they practice.

I caught some of the show already while feeding Gimothy in the park.

First 3 jets(F/A-18 Super Hornets) in formation, then 6. (The Blue Angels)

Cool to watch and it is funny how the sound doesn't match up with what you are watching.

Last year I had a pretty good view from my balcony, the show goes through Labor Day.

https://www.clevelandairshow.com/

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