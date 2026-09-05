‘Bob, in his Batman hoodie, ready to face his arch enemy,’ The Squirrel, courtesy of our pal PJ!

Happy Weekend!

Today is National Be Late For Something Day, which is incredibly convenient for me, personally, as it seems I have way too much do, despite being on vacation in lovely Narragansett, Rhode Island. Hey, it’s not easy to balance familial obligations with all of the food I need to eat here!

Anyway, take some extra time for YOU today, okay? Screw all those other people.

Today is also the birthday of Cathy Guisewite, who wrote the Cathy comic strip. A good way of celebrating that, I suppose, is eating chocolate, buying shoes and saying “Ack!” And hey! If I did all of those things yesterday, I see no reason why I can’t manage today. I believe that you can, also.

Thus, your first present this week is a Cathy TV special of some kind!

I watched part of it and, upon realizing that Cathy’s voice sounded pretty familiar, I looked it up and the voice belongs to actress Kathleen Wilhoite, who was also the voice of Pepper Ann for much of that series, which I kind of want to revisit now that I think about it. Oh! And she was in Twin Peaks, playing Gwen, Lucy’s sister, and some other things.

I also happened upon this very weird commercial featuring both Cathy and a cartoon version of Mike Ditka …

It’s for McDonald’s salads, which I believe turned out to be way worse for you than even regular McDonalds food, or something like that.

And, finally, due to the mentioning of Mike Ditka, allow me to present “Dennehy” by Serengeti, which of course mentions him several times. It’s a jam!

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Talk amongst yourselves!