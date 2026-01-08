If you are anything like us, you are having a hard time responding to yesterday’s events in Minneapolis with anything other than pure, unfiltered, free range, cage-free, incandescent rage. And that’s fine, because that’s the only appropriate moral reaction to watching a government-sanctioned terrorist murder an innocent American citizen in cold blood for the crime of trying to get in the way of his terrorizing of people who don’t have white skin.

Because, you see, we’ve watched the videos, multiple times, from every angle, and that’s what we saw. We saw a woman who very clearly was trying to get out of there, and we saw a Nazi scumbag, one of God’s most worthless discards, murder her through her windshield and then two more times through her drivers window, just to make sure she was fully murdered. And then we saw the aftermath, the pictures of her car with blood all over the deployed airbag and stuffed animals for her child overflowing out of the glove compartment, and we heard reports from eyewitnesses that there was a physician on the scene and the Nazi scumbags wouldn’t let them in to even try to offer lifesaving measures. (Which makes every one of them a murderer.)

Then? Then that little bitch ICE leader motherfucker Greg Bovino took his Little Man Syndrome to go terrorize a high school, and now school is out in Minneapolis for the rest of the week, to try to keep the children safe from the terrorists.

And then, before anybody even knew Renee Good’s name, began the absolutely vicious lying from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, her mini-me DHS Nazi Spox Barbie Tricia McLaughlin, Donald Trump, and more, telling the public that Good was a “domestic terrorist” and that she charged that agent with her vehicle, even though we can all watch the fucking video from multiple angles and we can see, unless we’re amoral liars and Nazi sympathizers, that Good did none of those things.

We saw the sick fucks at DHS tweeted that a “violent rioter” had “weaponized her vehicle” and that the unhinged terrorist murderer “fired defensive shots,” especially the ones you fire off once your victim is already slumped over their steering wheel.

We saw the president’s tweet that Good literally ran over her murderer, clearly making it up as he goes along, or just lying. (Trump got mush-mouthed and confused about his initial pronouncement after watching the video slo-mo in the presence of reporters, which suggests to us just how much the information he consumes is elder-abused and curated into his brain by Stephen Miller, who keeps him from being exposed to anything that doesn’t support the most viciously Nazi interpretation of any subject under discussion.)

Vice President Couchfuck is getting in on the lying, because we guess he was worried he hadn’t adequately incited hatred or violence against his political enemies lately, saying Good was a “deranged leftist” and that all Democrats running for office should be asked, “Do you think this officer was wrong in defending his life against a deranged leftist who tried to run him over?” To which we reply, 1. Fuck yes he was wrong, and he should be sent to CECOT for life given due process and prosecuted to the full extent of the law for it, and 2., Fuck you, lying shitbag.

We saw Chief Nazi Barbie Noem wearing her Instagram-ready Yosemite Sam cowboy hat, lying and calling it “domestic terrorism,” and also lying that the poor ICE Nazi murderers were stuck in the snow, despite how Wonkette Pal, our personal pal and Minneapolis resident Lizz Winstead explained that it was 42 degrees in Minneapolis yesterday and nobody’s car was fucking stuck in the snow in Minneapolis yesterday. (Notably, not even professional Chubby Bunny player and border czar Tom Homan would sign on to Nazi Barbie’s lies yesterday.)

And in the aftermath we’ve seen how the Nazi regime’s opinion-makers and officials have gone into overdrive to tell us why Renee Good deserved it. Jesse Watters is on Fox News explaining that she was a lesbian with pronouns in her bio, which sounds to us like Watters is just furious that he never would have had a chance to lure her into his proverbial ice cream van by letting the air out of her tires, the way he did with his current victim wife.

Meanwhile on Newsmax, one of their interchangeable white men called Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Attorney General Keith Ellison “enemies of the state” for trying to protect their citizens from these literal actual domestic enemies; another one is saying out loud that he’s glad Good was murdered, and that he hopes Donald Trump “cleans out” the rest of the Somali human beings from Minneapolis.

Yes, incandescent rage is just about the only sensible, moral reaction. It appears a lot of our elected officials are in the same boat. And that is also a good, moral, productive thing for them to be doing. We expect nothing less from them than their rage.

One of the things that drives us personally nuts about the “We’re out of power, what do you expect them to do!” crowd is when they act like we’re woefully misinformed on politics when we criticize milquetoast Democrats for their strongly worded letters, their “We should wait for all the facts to come out”-ing and their not-much-else. Don’t we understand that if AOC was speaker, she’d be writing the same strongly worded letters and not much else? (Also, in these situations in the USA, “We should wait for all the facts to come out” basically just means we should wait for the cops to finish coming up with their lie.)

To which we respond nah, bro, that ain’t it. That’s not what Team Fight means when we say we want to see Democrats fight these motherfuckers, and that we want Democrats who don’t have the stomach for it to move the fuck out of the way. We mean we want to see our own leaders and opinion-makers leading with their incandescent rage, helping people channel their own incandescent rage in productive ways.

Democrats out of power might not be able to do much besides yell, but they sure as hell can make sure they’re yelling louder and better than anybody else. They can go viral on the social media platforms where people actually are, cussing up a storm and setting an example for their constituents, helping create a permission structure for them to raise holy fucking hell. They can take control of the conversation by calling out what absolute racists, cowards and terrorists ICE agents are, overgrown D-students with anger and impotence issues who are insecure in their masculinity and taking it out on the rest of us. They can publicly make fun of these pathetic MAGA losers, nonstop, on every platform where they can get in front of a camera.

Part of leading the fight is that people need to SEE the fight, and sometimes that simply means being willing to do everything they can to channel rage at and humiliate these fascist MAGA shitholes in ways they understand.

So we were glad to see Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in the immediate aftermath, plainly telling people that the lies coming out of the regime about what happened were “bullshit,” and telling ICE to “GET THE FUCK OUT OF MINNEAPOLIS.”

Yes, that is what we like to see from our leaders.

And when MAGA losers like Pete Hegseth’s former Fox News work-wife Will Cain started whining and shrieking and accusing Frey of “sedition” for those words — which just tells you Frey struck a nerve — we like how Frey said, “I’m so sorry if I offended their Disney princess ears,” and then explained that he finds it far more inflammatory to kill an innocent woman than it is to say “fuck.”

We liked seeing the aforementioned AOC coming out and directly and succinctly calling ICE the enemy force that it is, and calling MAGA liars liars:

We liked seeing New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani come out immediately and say that when ICE agents attack immigrants, it’s an attack on all of us.

We were glad to see Tim Walz put the National Guard on standby in Minnesota to defend citizens from the terrorists, and telling Nazi Barbie and Donald Trump that you’ve done enough:

We were glad to see a number of Democratic electeds immediately come out of the gate and call this what it was, without waffling around.

Seth Moulton: “If that ain’t murder, I don’t know what is.”

Dan Goldman: “It was an outright murder.” “Based on the video, he needs to be charged with murder.”

Hank Johnson: “It looks like a homicide, for which there should be criminal charges.” “Murder.”

Jimmy Gomez: “It was murder.”

We were glad to see Axios report on Democrats threatening a government shutdown to go after ICE. “Democrats cannot vote for a DHS budget that doesn't restrain the growing lawlessness of this agency,” tweeted Senator Chris Murphy.

“We can't just keep authorizing money for these illegal killers. That's what they are, this rogue force,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

“We need to arrest that ICE agent for a excessive use of power,” said Rep. Ro Khanna. “And we should be opposing the hundreds of billions of dollars going to a lawless agency.”

We liked seeing the barely contained incandescent rage MS NOW host Chris Hayes had in his opening monologue last night, as he tried to process the day’s events along with the rest of us:

Yes, we like all of that.

Because the rhetoric matters, and speaking like you have a backbone matters. Clearly, by the way the Fox News and Newsmax weenuses above are reacting, they don’t know how to handle it when Democrats call them the liars, freaks, Nazis and weirdos — thank you, Tim Walz — that they are.

Yes, it fucking matters.

When these MAGA white supremacists and Nazis and fucking losers start whining about Democratic rhetoric, what they’re saying is that they don’t know how to handle it when Democrats dare to stand up to the white man fascists who think they’re the boss of us, when we call them what they are, loudly, in public, and in front of their children.

Bless their hearts.

Maybe they should get a bib and eat our patriotic American asses, because we’re not shutting up, now or fucking ever.

OPEN INCANDESCENT RAGE THREAD.

