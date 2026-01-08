In an Instagram video screencap, Border Patrol agents swarm around someone at Roosevelt High School before tackling and cuffing them.

Public schools across Minneapolis are closed today and tomorrow after armed Border Patrol agents swarmed onto the campus of a high school as school let out yesterday, just hours after other DHS goons murdered US citizen Renee Good and the government lied about it. The school district said it was cancelling all classes, extracurricular activities, and adult education “out of an abundance of caution” to protect the safety of students. Because remote e-learning is only allowed for weather emergencies, not ICE stormings, classes were cancelled altogether.

The Kids Are Targets Too

Administrators at Roosevelt High School said the DHS thugs had tackled people, handcuffed two members of school staff, and sprayed bystanders with chemical agents. Here’s video of part of the raid, showing a Border Patrol agent firing pepper spray at a student who threw a snowball, and a teacher trying to herd students away from the federal goons. At the 26-second mark, you can see top Border Patrol creep Gregory Bovino walk onto the campus in the background while being interviewed by a local reporter, or possibly a DHS propaganda flack.

Minnesota Public Radio has a photo of Bovino bravely getting an earful from a protester near the school while two big masked agents flank him; one has his hand on his assault rifle just in case.

A school administrator who requested anonymity told MPR News,

“The guy, I’m telling him like, ‘Please step off the school grounds,’ and this dude comes up and bumps into me and then tells me that I pushed him, and he’s trying to push me, and he knocked me down. […] “They don’t care. They’re just animals,” the official added. “I’ve never seen people behave like this.”

As of blogtime, the Trump administration doesn’t appear to have demanded the school official be turned over for prosecution as a domestic terrorist.

The same anonymous school official said that armed officers wearing Border Patrol insignia rolled up on the high school in several SUVs and broke out the window of at least one vehicle, after which neighbors and volunteers who monitor DHS raids also converged on the school as well. The Border Patrol goons “started coming on the property of the school and pushing people and tackling people and shooting pepper spray and pepper balls. And they handcuffed two of our employees,” the witness said. Some students went to a nearby library to take shelter.

Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP also reports that Green Central Elementary School, a few blocks away from where Good was killed, went into lockdown after the shooting.

“That was way too close to school to feel comfortable,” said Celia Mejia, whose daughter attends the school. She and other parents raced to Green Central Elementary, which went under lockdown, to pick up their kids. When asked how frightening the situation was, Julia Haas, who took her child home early, said, “As a parent, very, and as a human being very. Nobody should have to deal with this ever.”

Well look, lady, if people would just cooperate with the ethnic cleansing agenda there’d be nothing to worry about, and could you please show your papers while you’re at it? A student at Roosevelt told the station that Border Patrol vehicles blocked off parts of the road in front of the high school, presumably because all students and faculty in Minnesota are potential domestic terrorists whose movements must be restricted.

In a carefully worded email to families, Roosevelt Principal Christian Ledesma described the DHS assault on the school in the most inoffensive terms he could apparently come up with, saying the school

“instituted a lockout due to law enforcement presence outside of our school involving a vehicle that stopped near our building” after the school’s regular dismissal time. Staff and students “witnessed law enforcement engage with people at Roosevelt,” Ledesma added.

Wouldn’t want to say “tackled” or “gassed” and get people all worked up.

State Locked Out Of Shooting Investigation, Tough Shit If You Wanted Justice

NBC News reports today that after state officials said Minnesota would investigate Good’s killing, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) won’t be allowed to do a joint investigation with the FBI because the feds have frozen BCA out.

The BCA was told that it “would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation,” according to a statement by BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity,” according to Evans.

Evans said that state investigators would still be willing to participate in a joint investigation with the FBI if the US Attorney’s office and FBI “were to reconsider” going it alone, as if that will happen.

Gov. Tim Walz, reacting to the news, said, “It feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome.” He added, “I say that only because people in positions of power have already passed judgment, from the president to the vice president to Kristi Noem, have stood and told you things that are verifiably false, verifiably inaccurate. They have determined the character of a 37-year-old mom that they didn’t even know.”

Predictably, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Minnesota investigators couldn’t be trusted to participate in the investigation of Good’s death because they have “not been doing their work.” And what work should they be doing? Certainly not looking at the flawless execution of Renee Good by a federal agent. No, said Noem, “I'd like to know where they've been and why they're not out on the streets investigating all of these people that are harassing and inciting violence on law enforcement officers right now.”

Don’t worry, the feds can be trusted to thoroughly investigate Good’s killing and find that she had it coming, and that her partner and family should just shut up and not cause more trouble than they’re already in for harboring a domestic terrorist.

DHS Thug Stomps Out Memorial To Renee Good, Because He Can.

Wednesday afternoon, a uniformed federal cop kicked away candles at an impromptu memorial for Renee Good, then got in the face of a citizen who objected, pushing the man away. Americans who object to Trump’s ethnic cleansing campaign, or to the murder of other Americans, are nothing to these creeps.

We can’t embed the video here; go see it at Bluesky if you want to feel sick to your stomach about all this shit.

