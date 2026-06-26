Look at this ugly ass white-haired bitch with his Birth Of A Nation face

Tom Emmer is not some obscure congressman. He is the House Majority Whip, and the racist white piece of shit from Minnesota who always speaks up on Minnesota matters like he represents real Minnesotans and not just fellow racist white pieces of shit. (His district is north and west of the Twin Cities and includes St. Cloud but definitely not Minneapolis.)

He’s had lots of racist piece of shit things to say about the white supremacist federal occupation of Minneapolis (surprise, he’s for it), and now he’s got some new racist piece of shit things to say about Somali immigrants in Minneapolis, a city he again does not represent.

He was at a “Faith and Freedom Coalition” town hall — human garbage like Tom Emmer always let the white hoods come out when they can do it at shebangs with names like “Faith and Freedom,” because things with names like “Faith and Freedom” tend to be pretty much straight-up Nazi — and he declared that it’s No More Mister Minnesota Nice Racist, he’s gonna show his true colors. (As if he hasn’t been already.)

“The reason I bring it up is because, [as] I tell people regularly, Minnesota did not create passive-aggressive behavior, but we did perfect it,” he said. “I happen to be more on the aggressive-aggressive side, which doesn't always work in Minnesota. [...] Sometimes Minnesotans are so afraid that you're going to call us a racist, you're going to call us an Islamophobe, you're going to call us some name that we just don't want to get into that fight. You know what, I would argue that I never did care, but I'm done being careful, even the least bit careful. [...] If they don't assimilate, then they should go the hell back to where they came from.”

He’s a white supremacist and he’s not gonna take it anymore!

To put this in context, Emmer’s comments came on the same day the illegitimate partisan hack white supremacist Supreme Court issued its vile decision siding with Donald Trump and Stephen Miller and all the other sneering little Hitler fluffers that make up the Trump regime and ending Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian immigrants. That’s what kind of an “immigrant treatment” day MAGA had yesterday.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is awesome, who is a Somali-American herself, and who actually does represent Minneapolis in Congress, as opposed to Emmer’s district, which is mostly cows eating cheese curds out of each other’s butts, responded:

Tim Walz went with one of this particular Wonkette’s favorite insults:

And that’s what Minnesotans who matter think about Tom Emmer.

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It’s useful to call out what white racists like Tom Emmer mean when they say “assimilate.” They do not simply mean speak perfect English while eating foods without any spices that give white racists like Tom Emmer heartburn.

Tom Emmer is mad that Somali-Americans in Minnesota, and all immigrants, refuse to become tokens who vote like white racists, who express the same opinions as white racists, and who ask “how high?” when white MAGA racists like Tom Emmer bark the order at them.

They want them to be slaves who don’t want to leave even after finding out they’ve been emancipated.

They want them to be Their Immigrant Friend, the one who lives on their street and services the white racist patriarchy.

They want them to become Nazis like them, and find the nearest available minority neck to put their boots on, so that they can point at Their Immigrant Friend and say “See? Even the immigrants agree with my white supremacist Nazi beliefs!”

That’s what “assimilate” means to Tom Emmer. In fact, if they did all those things, Tom Emmer might even let them keep their spicy food. Not their religion, though.

Also being a little Birth Of A Nation Barbie about immigrants yesterday was Megyn Kelly (shocker), who has been feeling very aggrieved by Haitian immigrants, because garbage human Aryan racist detritus like Megyn Kelly are always aggrieved by things that don’t affect them in the fucking slightest:

KELLY: We know our country’s better than yours. That’s because we filled it with our work ethic and our culture and our values. You being here only dilutes it for us, those who built it and live it. And half of you people, more than half, you won’t assimilate. We don’t want you. We don’t care if you’re offended. Get out. Go home. Go back to fucking Haiti. Sorry.

You guys, a literally worthless, space-hogging white lady with a podcast is here to lecture people about “work ethic” and people who “dilute” her White Nazi Cousinfucking Redneck Conservative Jesus Values. Surprise, she is also talking about “assimilate.”

She also asked:

KELLY: “And why is it we only take people from shithole countries like Haiti and Somalia?” Yes. Good question. Also, “Why cannot we have some people from Norway and Sweden?”

Because they don’t want to be part of your America, you mouthbreathing fucking pig troll wigstand.

It’s not that she wants Norwegians permanently, mind you:

KELLY: Not permanently, because Norwegians tend to be leftists. But I’m just saying, like, yeah. They’re, like, clean. They’re orderly. They’re patriotic, toward their country, but whatever.

She literally just means white, because she’s a white supremacist sack of shit.

KELLY: And it doesn't really matter to us whether they're claiming asylum, they want temporary protected status, they've crossed the border illegally and they've just decided to stay, or they had a visa that expired and they decided to overstay. They need to go home. They need to go home.

As if we needed more Megyn Kelly quotes to understand that she has no compassion for her fellow human beings and is going to burn in hell when she dies.

Know who we’d hate to live next door to?

White supremacist MAGA sewage like Megyn Kelly and Tom Emmer, that’s who.

[CBS News / Media Matters / Media Matters]

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