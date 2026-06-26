Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Pfft. White American "work ethic."

I think of all the Haitians and Brazilians and other immigrants in the 'hood where I used to live, holding down 2 or 3 jobs so they could raise their own families and have a little bit left to send to their loved ones who stayed behind. Nobody worked harder.

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sea tea dee ay's avatar
sea tea dee ay
3h

> "If they don't assimilate, then they should go the hell back to where they came from."

"Wait, that was an option all along?"

-- the Wampanoag, 1621

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