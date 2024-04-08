We will conclude this day of eclipseness with this dispatch from Donald Trump Jr., whose complete absence of love from his father is only eclipsed by what a pathetic fucking dork he is.

Junior posted this on Instagram.

Well OK. Only Daddy can blot out the sun, and also Daddy’s hair is the sun, and …

Well OK.

In related news, Trump the Father posted a weird fucking campaign ad today, with the music from 2001: A Space Odyssey, where he is the eclipse and his head blocks out the sun, which is honestly appropriate.

We’re not uploading it here because fuck him.

OPEN THREAD, HOPE YOU ARE HAVING A NICE ECLIPSE DAY.

