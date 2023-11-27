If you’re seriously thinking about voting for serially indicted, accused felon Donald Trump, your brain probably isn’t working right or you’re convinced he’s only going to hurt people you don’t like. Gee, if only he gave subtle hints about his intended second term reign of terror aside from every time he opens his mouth. Just last week, flush with the spirit of the holiday season, Trump announced he’s coming for your health care.

He babbled on Truth Social:

“The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it’s not good Healthcare. I’m seriously looking at alternatives.” Trump is seriously looking at prison, but that unfortunately doesn’t minimize the threat he poses. “We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for 6 years against it, and then raised their hands not to terminate it. It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!”

Trump is uncharacteristically modest, considering everyone knows he is the personal low point for the Republican Party. A small, twisted, empty shell of an almost mammal, Trump hates that he failed to dismantle Barack Obama’s greatest legislative achievement, the Affordable Care Act, and it infuriates him that John McCain, who some people actually respect, killed his repeal attempt in 2017.

About 40 million Americans have insurance through the ACA, and not all of them are Democratic voters. This is why it was so hard for Republicans to live up to the “replace” part of their years-long “repeal and replace” mantra. But, hey, Joe Biden keeps having birthdays so anything could happen during next year’s election.

We are reanimating multiple zombie horses just to beat them to death again with this same point: However, a second Trump term would prove a disaster, especially if his Republican stooges hold the House and flip the Senate. Successfully killing the ACA this time is probably the most normal, least dystopian move Trump could make, and it would inflict great harm on millions of Americans.

The so-called “moderate” House Republicans from districts Biden won voted to elect Christian fascist Mike Johnson speaker. Johnson is a known opponent of the ACA and is especially dangerous because while Trump had no coherent plan for repeal, Johnson does. Back in 2019, the Republican Study Committee, which he led, produced “A Framework for Personalized Affordable Care.” The proposal would roll back preexisting conditions protections and end Medicaid expansion. It is just as bad as the 2017 repeal effort.

If Republicans regain the Senate majority, they would need just 50 votes and the tie-breaker from Vice President Marjorie Taylor Greene to pass legislation gutting the ACA. Even with Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski still in the Senate, there are no more John McCains. Tommy Tuberville and faux populist JD Vance are obvious yes votes to endanger the lives of sick and disabled people.

Trump is a living nightmare that will only go away if everyone turns out in force to vote against him and every other Republican … again. It’s not as sexy an appeal as the “Yes, We Can” video, but it’s no less compelling.

