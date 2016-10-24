Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
eddi_TBH's avatar
eddi_TBH
Aug 16, 2023

Classy to the bitter end.

Reply
Share
eddi_TBH's avatar
eddi_TBH
Aug 16, 2023

And Plan 9 is fun to watch. Donnie makes small children cry when they hear his voice.

Reply
Share
357 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture