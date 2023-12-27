Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

One of Shy’s brothers instructed another of Shy’s brothers in the art of manly success, and it was: “MONEY. POWER. RESPECT.” And we growl that to each other and howl with laughter whenever some particularly idiotic form of masculinity comes up. Without further ado I present this word cloud, re-truthed by the big man himself, ripped from the pages of the DSM-V.

Hey, how about if we don’t threaten to kill all the Colorado supreme court justices and also election workers, that’d be cool right? (HuffPost)

Thom Hartmann has thoughts on that very topic, which is a tab that I have open!

Child worker dies in Wisconsin sawmill, because God fucking forbid we should let in immigrants to do grownup work. — CBS News

CALL THE COPS, this boy peed outside in public. No, really, call the cops, it’s Mississippi and he’s Black :/ (Gift link New York Times)

Related-ish: Donna Rose had a question, and the Internet answered it: Yes, your baby in utero is drinking its own pee. (Bellhouse Doulas)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is the new head of the Democratic Governors Association, and I like to learn more about him because he makes me happy lately, and apparently a top pickup opportunity is Ryan Busse, a former gun industry exec who now is all like fuck that noise, in Montana? Well I for one will send him FIFTY DOLLARS. — Daily Beast

Here’s a whole bunch of shit I did not know about Social Security, like for instance that it only ever has Republican commissioners instead of Democratic ones, and that it has “commissioners.” Anyway! Martin O’Malley — remember when he ran for president, that was funny — is your new Social Security commissioner, and Nancy Altman thinks that is just TOPS! (Digby’s Blog)

The hedge funds are buying up all the Greyhound stations and now there is nowhere for the people riding the buses to get off. A) OF COURSE the hedge funds are terrible, they are actual monsters, but B) seems like Greyhound should not be selling all its depots? The story’s way worse than I’m making it sound, it’s a fucking shanda. (CNN)

ACH, open a tab for some lovely longread writing, on George and Nina’s dive in San Francisco whose doors have never closed. — Alta

Roasted winter vegetable salads, from your friend and ours, the Department of Salad.

Saved You A Click: Ina Garten thinks buffet is better than having to pass shit around and clutter up the table. You know what I say? #DOWHATEVER! — Apartment Therapy

