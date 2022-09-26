It was a big Sunday full of idiocy!

Here are some Republicans on the Sunday shows either telling the truth, being forced to tell the truth, or getting a pass on explaining what the hell they just said.

Three guesses which Sunday show host gave them a pass.

Let's go!

Elise Stefanik on 'Fox News Sunday'

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third ranking House Republican (after they purged Liz Cheney ), made an appearance on the Sunday shows. She was there to tout the GOP's plans if they get back in power, the plans they posted, deleted and then narrowed down to a pamphlet sorely lacking in detail. Bream asked about that lack of substance and was met with empty talking points.

“SHANNON BREAM: Why aren't there more details in the House GOP plan? ELISE STEFANIK: There are ample details. So number one, an economy that's strong.” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1664117810

When Bream asked about valid criticisms that the GOP is using real people to play politics and committing human trafficking , Stefanik avoided the question, while accidentally revealing why they are ultimately OK with cruelty:

“Asked about Hakeem Jeffries's criticism that transporting migrants around the country on false pretense is immoral, Elise Stefanik responds by insulting him” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1664117810

STEFANIK: [T]he reality is, Republicans are polling plus 39 when it comes to border security in the most recent NBC poll. We're plus 19 on the issue of immigration.

The inhumane treatment and cruelty to them is worth it for those plus polling points.

Earlier in the interview, Stefanik kinda contradicted herself on border security.

STEFANIK: We have themost secure border in our nation's history. That's compared to themost unsecured borderunder Joe Biden. It's been a crisis with over three million illegals who have crossed the border. And those are the ones that we count. That doesn't include the significant number of got-aways.

We have Schrödinger's Border! Both secure and unsecure at the same time!

The GOP always brings up how many people have crossed the border, or how many drugs have been seized, without realizing those seizures and apprehensions mean border security is working. That's why they say, "who knows how many pass?" or refer to "the significant number" of "got-aways." Stefanik knows this "crisis" comes up every election and then magically dissipates when immigration reform bills are actually proposed.

John Barrasso on ABC's 'This Week'

GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso came to lie and spin to George Stephanopoulos. At the end of the interview, Stephanopoulos asked about Donald Trump's telepathic declassification skills, like he's a commonCharles Xavier.

Barrasso was forced to admit the truth:

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know that a president can't declassify documents by thinking about it. Why can't you say so?



BARRASSO: I don't think a president can declassify documents by saying so, by thinking about it.



STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Barrasso, thanks for joining us this morning.

So that was good.

Nancy Mace and Chuck Todd on NBC's 'Meet The Press'

Chuck Todd opened the show complaining about how the country is divided, while blaming "both sides" and taking zero accountability for the news media's role in helping that.

But this moment, during his interview with GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, exposed the cowardice of "good Republicans" and the news media's basic inability to do its journalistic duty.

“WATCH: If Republicans take over the House, will they hold an impeachment vote against President Joe Biden? @RepNancyMace (R-S.C.): “There’s a lot of pressure on Republicans to have that vote … I think that is something that some folks are considering.”” — Meet the Press (@Meet the Press) 1664196562

To recap: House Republicans, possibly including Mace, would vote to impeach Joe Biden if they win power in November. Then Chuck Todd, ever the journalist, doesn’t bother to follow up by asking her what he would be impeached for.

We couldn't have come up with a better example of the all-around failure of political journalism and modern politics.

Have a week.

