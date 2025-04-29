Wonkette

Discussion about this post

Martini Glambassador
5h

I'm glad to learn about all the Satanic fashion trends. BRB, sewing up a bunch of costumes for my kitties now.

Not really the point, but Celine *killed it* at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris last year. Obviously her illness has taken a lot out of her, but her voice and star presence are as amazing as ever.

1 reply
Daniel
5h

I love the Baphomet obsession. It perfectly illustrates (no pun intended) their deficiencies in "doing their research" that not a single one of them has ever understood two very basic things about "Baphomet"-

1) it's a mishearing/transcription of "Mohammed" and was initially an Islamophobic slander

2) the picture they keep referring to as a genuine illustration of Baphomet is by Eliphas Levi who made it up. Like completely made it up. Because he was a magician, for which you can safely read "socially acceptable loon".

17 replies
