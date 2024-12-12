Breaking news: FBI Director Christopher Wray has announced that he’s a coward. Or has he?

What’s for sure is that Wray has announced that, come Donald Trump’s inauguration, he will resign from the FBI. After that, Trump will try to get Kash Patel, the world’s neediest, most try-hard incarnation of Satan, a man who’s welcome in Trump’s orbit not because of his skill or smarts, but because he’s such a friendless loser that he considers drinking Trump’s bathwater to be companionship, confirmed for the job.

Wray made the announcement yesterday to an all-FBI town hall:

His statement was interesting. It was pointed in places. He said he believes his decision is “the right thing for the Bureau.” He said he believes resigning is “the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray,” by which he meant the political fray.

He told FBI employees that “Our adherence to our core values, our dedication to independence and objectivity, and our defense of the rule of law — those fundamental aspects of who we are must never change.” And he said this very, very clearly:

We’re not on any one side. We’re on the American people’s side — the Constitution’s side. And no matter what’s happening out there, in here we’ve got to stay committed to doing our work the right way every time — with rigor and integrity. That means following the facts wherever they lead, no matter who likes it, or doesn’t — because there’s always someone who doesn’t like it. It means conducting investigations without fear or favor. And it means not pursuing investigations when the predication is not there. Now let me be clear: We’re accountable to the American people, and we welcome the tough questions. But in terms of how we do the work, we’ve got to maintain our independence and objectivity — staying above partisanship and politics. That’s what the American people expect of us, and that’s what they deserve.

Not subtle!

But then again, nothing that’s happening right now is subtle, and none of this is normal.

First of all, FBI directors are supposed to be nonpartisan and beholden to no president, which is why they are appointed to 10-year terms. (The fact that they always end up being Republicans — always — is just a funny little fluke of our totally great system!) Hence why President Joe Biden never even thought about firing Wray, or if he did, he immediately looked in the mirror and said, “YOU’RE MALARKEY!” and made himself sit in the malarkey corner for 10 minutes while writing “Hey hey I’m malarkey, people say I malarkey around” 100 times on Dr. Jill Biden’s blackboard.

Bill Clinton fired an FBI director, William Sessions, for a hell of a lot of causes. Before Trump, he was the only one who had ever done that.

But then came Trump, who fired James Comey (a Republican) because “this Rushur thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.” (It was not a made-up story, per the Senate Intelligence Committee, which was then led by current secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio.) Of course, when he actually did it, he held then-Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein’s head inside the toilet and made him write a lie memo that said Trump was firing Comey because he was so upset how poorly Hillary Clinton had been treated.

Ha ha! That was a funny boner of a moment from the first Trump administration!

The point is, you’re supposed to do this for cause if you’re going to do it.

When Trump fired Comey, he appointed Wray (a Republican). And again, Wray has served throughout the Biden administration. Trump started hating Wray long ago, during his first presidential term, but he bitched to Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” that he’s really upset about the Mar-a-Lago search — “He invaded my home!” Trump whined, about the fuck around find out thing that happened when he stole secrets from the government on his way out the door and refused to give them back.

So Trump had declared his intentions to fire Wray. Wray is saving him from forcing somebody to come up with another stupid lie, perhaps about how he’s upset at the FBI’s mistreatment of Hunter Biden, by declaring his intentions to resign in January.

In one way, this very much does what Wray says he didn’t want to do, and drags the FBI further into the political muck, by obeying in advance and giving the whiny ass titty baby dictator what he wants.

But could there be a different way of looking at it, or another strategy at play in what Wray did?

David French suggests in the New York Times that Wray’s resignation may have been an act of defiance against Trump, a fuck you that may not be immediately apparent to the naked eye. We don’t know if he’s right or not — read through his Bluesky post and the comments below it to suss it out for yourself — but the general gist is that if Wray had stayed on and waited for Trump to fire him, Trump could theoretically have gotten Kash into a position where he’d be eligible to be appointed as acting director while Wray was still emptying out his desk, skipping the Senate altogether. It has to do with the Vacancies Reform Act, which governs who is eligible to be appointed as an acting. Kash currently doesn’t qualify in any way.

French’s theory would assume a situation where Trump was willing to wait more than seven seconds after lying his way through his second oath of office to fire Wray, but what he’s arguing is that Wray has just made certain that if Patel is to get the job, he will have to go before the Senate, and the Senate will have to sign off on it. (And if he wants somebody else in the position in the meantime, somebody besides the person who’d automatically get the position in Wray’s absence, he’d have to pick somebody who was eligible under that law, AKA Not Kash.)

Who knows. It’s a shitty situation, regardless.

But if Wray did something to make it that much harder for Trump to just slide his little bug-eyed taintlicker into the FBI without the advice and consent of the Senate, then more power to him. It’s not like there’s some scenario here where Wray doesn’t quit or get fired. That’s happening. The American people narrowly, and with a weak plurality of the popular vote, decided to give the literal worst thing that ever came out of God’s rectum a chance to be president again. He gets to make choices like this.

Anyway, we can’t believe we’re in a moment where we’re horrified by the resignation of a Trump appointee, but ha ha, America is surprising like that, LMAO, the end!

[Wray statement]

