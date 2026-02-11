Wonkette

Wonkette

Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1h

I’m not going blind. My retinal detachment appears to have stopped. My big news for the day.

Small, maybe, in the grand scheme of things. But it’s a big deal to me.

19 replies
Snarfyguy
1h

“I have just as much respect for you as I do for the last white men who put on masks to terrorize communities of color,” said Ramirez. “I have no respect for the inheritors of the Klan hood and the slave patrol. Those activities were immoral then, and criminal, and so are yours.”

Damn.

3 replies
329 more comments...

