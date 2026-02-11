Rep. LaMonica McIver questioning acting ICE Director Todd Lyons about whether he’s going to burn in hell when he dies

A couple trends have emerged in the fight against Donald Trump and his team of MAGA Nazi fascist slavecatcher trash. One is that this fight is being framed, more and more each day, in explicitly moral terms. So many of the most powerful voices fighting for justice are religious leaders and congregants, of all faiths, and when you’re fighting Nazis, it’s really not hard to see who has the moral high ground. Trump’s Gestapo are shooting at clergy, Buddhist monks are marching for peace.

Oh, and did you realize that the woman who led the protest into that Southern Baptist house of white supremacy and degeneracy in St. Paul, the one harboring an ICE leader on its pastoral staff, did you realize she is an ordained pastor herself? Pam Bondi’s racist Karen fucking blonde ass may be trying to frame that incident as an antifa attack on Christianity, but more than anything it resembled Jesus entering the temple and fucking flipping tables.

The people on both sides of this fight may technically all be God’s children, but God is only participating on one side of this fight.

Another trend is that Democratic electeds and regular people alike are, also more and more each day, treating Trump and his people with exactly the respect they deserve, the respect they’ve earned, and they’re doing it in public. Fuck decorum, fuck politeness forever. These people are the enemies of civilization and humanity, we’re not holding our fucking tongues. (Have you heard the hottest song of 2026, the song everybody in Minneapolis sings to Kristi Noem? It’s a bop, don’t let your kids hear it unless you want them to sing it.)

You call these people what they are. You mock them, berate them, humiliate them and tell them to go fuck themselves in public. Sometimes in that process you may end up turning the tables on them in ways that really really really bother them.

These two trends merged yesterday in a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on oversight of ICE, where acting head ICE Nazi Todd Lyons was a witness. New Jersey Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver — the first lawmaker Donald Trump’s sycophantic trash minions arrested and indicted to try to silence/punish the opposition — asked Lyons some extremely pointed questions about whether he thinks he’s going to burn in hell when he dies. And ohhhhhhhh, MAGA is shitting itself over it, which tells you how effective it is.

Hit fascists do holler. (Speaking of hit fascists hollerin’ and people shitting themselves, you should see the poop stains on the back of Pam Bondi’s skirt after her hearing today, but we’ll talk about that tomorrow.)

Here is McIver:

McIVER: Mr. Lyons, do you consider yourself a religious man? LYONS: Yes, ma’am. McIVER: Oh yes! Well how do you think Judgment Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands? LYONS: I’m not gonna entertain that question! McIVER: Oh, OK, of course not. Do you think you’re going to hell, Mr. Lyons? LYONS: I’m not gonna entertain that question! McIVER: Of COURSE not!

At which point, GOP Rep. Andrew Garbarino, who was chairing the hearing and therefore responsible for the care and feeding of Trump and his Nazis’ delicate feelings, started doing the gavel-smashy thing to stop the impertinent Black lady from speaking so disrespectfully to a white man.

Yes, we can see why they feel so threatened by McIver!

Is Todd Lyons in fact going to hell when he dies? Well, that’ll be up to God if God is real and scripture is correct, but over at this writer’s other site The Moral High Ground we do often discuss how men like Todd Lyons and all MAGA Christians, really, are what we call Matthew 7:21-23 Christians, the kind Jesus is known for spitting out and banishing from his presence.

So maybe! We can’t imagine if hell is real that the ICE director wouldn’t go there.

After Garbarino accused her of attacking the witness, McIver responded that she wasn’t attacking anyone, but simply asking a question of one of these conservative people who’s always prattling on about their morality and the Bible.

“Let me get back to my questioning, Mr. Chairman, thank you, I appreciate you.” Turning to Lyons, McIver asked, “How many government agencies, Mr. Lyons, are you aware of that routinely kill American citizens and still get funding?”

“I’m not gonna entertain that question,” protested Lyons once more, like the little fucking bitch he is.

So that’s how that went.

McIver was one of the most viral moments of the ICE thug hearing yesterday, but there were other moments that go along with our theme.

Illinois’s Della Ramirez made headlines when she told the witnesses that they have “used [their] power to perpetrate great evil,” and then started listing all the people ICE has murdered in cold blood, how they “attempted to execute” Marimar Martinez, violated countless court orders, used children as bait, arrested people without warrants, arrested people who were following the law, and so much more.

“I have just as much respect for you as I do for the last white men who put on masks to terrorize communities of color,” said Ramirez. “I have no respect for the inheritors of the Klan hood and the slave patrol. Those activities were immoral then, and criminal, and so are yours.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell quoted Todd Lyons, who once said he wants ICE’s deportation force to be “like Amazon Prime, but with human beings,” and asked, “How many times has Amazon Prime shot a mom three times in the face?” Lyons whined that his quote was taken out of context.

He made this face:

Undeterred, Swalwell responded by asking how many times Amazon Prime has shot a nurse 10 times in the back.

Finally, Rep. Dan Goldman had some choice words for Trump Nazis who are always whiiiiiiiining — as Lyons did in his opening statement — that people call ICE “the Gestapo” or the “secret police.” Goldman explained that “People are simply making valid observations about your tactics, which are un-American and outright fascist.” He suggested that if you don’t want to be called fascists or the secret police, STOP FUCKING ACTING LIKE IT.

Careful observers may note who is making these points here. Goldman is a heavily pro-Israel Democratic Jewish rep, and well-known for it. So for all the MAGA Jewish people who have been upset that Tim Walz invoked Anne Frank’s name, please continue to fuck off, and perhaps reread the part where Goldman said if you don’t like the comparisons, stop acting like it.

Goldman also had quite a lot of fun smacking Lyon’s dumb ass around to nail down exactly which 20th century regimes demand people prove their citizenship.

“Do you know what other regimes did that?”

Oh, just “various nefarious” ones, said Lyons!

Is Nazi Germany one of them? asked Goldman.

Yes.

What about the Soviet Union?

Yes.

At that point Lyons started whining that Goldman’s question was the “wrong type of question,” to which Goldman responded that he’ll be the one to tell that little fuck what the wrong kind of question is.

This is how you treat these people. They do not deserve respect, as they have not earned it. They deserve scorn, disdain, and humiliation.

And again, this fight is being discussed in explicitly moral terms, as well it should be, obviously making room for whatever people do or don’t believe from a religious standpoint.

But if there’s any doubt in your mind which side God is fighting on vs. who’s Satan’s literal representative on Earth, here is Todd Lyons explaining how sweetly and kindly they took care of Liam Conejo Ramos while they were using him as bait and kidnapping and human-trafficking him and his father:

In one chilling moment, Lyons praised the ICE agents who took five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos. “The officers who actually placed him in one of our vehicles played his favorite song, his favorite music, then they took him to McDonalds,” Lyons said. “You all got him McDonalds?!” Rep. Brad Knott (R-NC) asked in delighted astonishment. “You all did not abduct him, you did not use him as bait — any characterization of that is a lie.” Here’s Liam Conejo Ramos’ father this week to MPR News: “The truth is, he’s not the same boy he was before. Ever since he went in there, he’s suffered psychological trauma; he’s very scared. He can’t sleep well at night. He wakes up three or four times a night screaming, ‘Daddy, Daddy.’”

Lyons even said that the Gestapo “comforted” the boy they were kidnapping, isn’t that sweet of them.

So to Rep. McIver’s question, is Todd Lyons going to hell when he dies?

Again, we don’t know, but he probably shouldn’t be shocked if he does.

OPEN THREAD.

