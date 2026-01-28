Not nicknamed ‘USA Toady’ for nothing

Sure, you don’t expect USA Today to have the standards of like, I dunno, whatever paper is still left that is known for maintaining proper standards any more. But behold the sucking-up-to-power chutzpah of this article, “Tim Walz condemned for comparing Minnesota children to Anne Frank.”

The scoop, the words Some People are Condemning in particular:

“We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside. Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank,” Walz said. “Somebody’s going to write that children’s story about Minnesota.”

Hey, which people are condemning that? Do said people sincerely believe that if Anne Frank was alive today instead of having died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945 she would be cheering for the ICE agents and Trump’s deportation agenda?

She was an “illegal” refugee in Amsterdam too, which as anybody who read the book in the sixth grade knows was why her family was in hiding in the first place. And she and her family could have lived if the US hadn’t had draconian caps on immigration from Germany, and instead approved her family’s application to immigrate to the US at any point between 1938 and when they were sent to the camp in 1944, where they were murdered.

But the USA Today article does not mention any of that, and only talks to Trump employees or supporters, featuring statements from the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, a Trump special envoy, and StopAntisemitism, the group that’s been leading the thought purge against “Islamist propaganda, anti-Semitism, and anti-American bias” on college campuses. Nary a word from any actual Holocaust scholars or survivors, or Walz defenders. In terms of getting diverse opinions, this would not meet the journalistic standards of a recipe blog.

Sheeit, it’s not hard. You can be like People magazine and include the context that the largest school districts in Minnesota are being forced to offer remote learning options because ICE has been popping up outside of schools and kidnapping children as young as 5 as bait to get to their families, like they did with 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias.

People readers in their pedicure chairs get a citation to the New York Times adding context to what Walz was talking about: “Roughly half of Spanish-speaking students in St. Paul, Minn. and a quarter of Somali-speaking students were absent from school on Jan. 9.”

USA Today also neglected to mention that the Holocaust Museum board is now no reading room of scholars. Back in May, Trump purged the board of all members appointed by Joe Biden, including former second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain, and former domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, and installed 14 loyalists instead, including shock jock Sid Rosenberg; Ariel Abergel, a 25-year-old former Fox News producer; Sigalit “Siggy” Flicker, a former Real Housewife of New Jersey whose son was at the January 6 riot; Robert Garson, who served as Trump’s lawyer in his lawsuit against Bob Woodward in 2023; and Alex Witkoff, the son of Trump’s golf buddy Steve. Nary a historian among that bunch, to say the least.

Sid Rosenberg is a former morning show host and co-host with Don Imus, who got fired (then later rehired) from the radio show in 2001 after calling Venus Williams an “animal” and saying she and sister Serena were unwatchable and “disgusting” because they’re “too muscular.”

Rosenberg: “One time, a friend, he says to me, ‘Listen, one of these days you’re gonna see Venus and Serena Williams in Playboy.’ I said, ‘You’ve got a better shot at National Geographic.’”

And at that VERY NAZI LIKE Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in November of ‘24 in a speech, Rosenberg called Democrats “a bunch of degenerates … Jew-haters and lowlifes, every one of ’em.”

He made a joke. Or a “joke.”

Calling MAGA Nazis when MAGA does it is called keeping it real!

Back to the statement from the Holocaust Museum:

Deeply offensive? More offensive than Trump repeatedly accusing Jewish people of dual loyalty, declaring they hate their own religion if they don’t vote for him, and blaming them for his regime’s takeover of universities for doing thoughtcrimes? Is it a false equivalence when DHS is literally ripping off neo-Nazi propaganda for recruitment materials?

ICYMI:

More offensive than the various literal self-identified neo-Nazis Trump has tried and sometimes succeeded in installing, like his nominee for the Head of the Office of Special Counsel, Paul Ingrassia, who once bragged that “I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it.” Elon Musk heiling? The dead-eyed guy Trump nominated to juke unemployment numbers and had to withdraw after he took Zoom calls with a four-foot long poster of Hitler’s boat behind him?

Is Tim Walz evoking Anne Frank more deeply offensive than pardoning hundreds of Nazi-sympathetic January 6ers, like Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, known to sport a literal Hitler mustache? More offensive than rabid antisemites Nick Fuentes and old Kanye dining with Trump, all the (((George Soros))) dog whistles, Trump calling bankers Shylocks … Our fingers are tired now.

Antisemitism surging has everything to do with all of the both-sides-ing, winks, nods, and affectionate pinches on the cheek Nazi-ism is getting from the highest office in the land.

Don’t think we didn’t notice that Vice President JD Vance, whose political bread is entirely buttered by neo-Nazis, celebrated Holocaust Remembrance Day just yesterday without once mentioning Jews or Nazis.

Holocaust comparisons should not be tossed around though, absolutely. The Jewish people have been through enough without the likes of say, Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing COVID masks to the Holocaust. It would be nice if WASPS could get through a single inter-WASP conflict without rhetorically dragging the Jewish people into it. But, less than half of Americans can even name three branches of government. How much could they grasp comparisons of other leaders and places that disappeared people, like Pinochet, Franco, Videla, or commie China?

And you sure can’t deny those comparisons. Not while DHS is literally out here re-creating Nazi photos.

Walz said in May:

“They’re in unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons, no chance to mount a defense, not even a chance to kiss a loved one goodbye, just grabbed up by masked agents, shoved into those vans, and disappeared.”

If the boot fits!

Counterpoint, though, from Edna Friedberg, an actual historian and former senior curator at the Holocaust Museum whose father was a Holocaust survivor, in 2018:

“Careless Holocaust analogies may demonize, demean, and intimidate their targets. But there is a cost for all of us because they distract from the real issues challenging our society, because they shut down productive, thoughtful discourse. “At a time when our country needs dialogue more than ever, it is especially dangerous to exploit the memory of the Holocaust as a rhetorical cudgel. We owe the survivors more than that. And we owe ourselves more than that.”

Walz is not speaking in bad faith or wrong with his observations at the similarities, but that is exactly what just happened: Any kind of productive discourse about the morality of imprisoning children or forcing them to live in hiding, or being left behind after their parents have been violently taken away right in front of them, has been shut down and re-directed towards scolding Tim Walz. By the newspaper given out for free at the Motel 6, no less.

The Jewish people are as diverse as the Christian people! A rainbow from ultra-Orthodox and the likes of Stephen Miller on over to like, Bernie Sanders, Abbie Hoffman, and Mel Brooks that time he left his wife and kids for Anne Bancroft. But about 69 percent of American Jews identify as Democrats, and the last major survey of Jewish voters back in April found nearly three-fourths disapproved of Trump. With Trump’s approval in a near-constant plunge ever since with everyone in every category, those numbers have surely not improved.

Last word to this Holocaust survivor confronting lying shitheel Tom Homan:



