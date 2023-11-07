Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Register here to be a nerd and watch Hopium Chronicles’ Simon Rosenberg talk at 1 p.m. TODAY, WEDNESDAY, about yestertoday’s election results. SPOILER: I bet he will see some silver linings even if the results are terrible. (I do not think they will be have are been terrible, but then I am bad at “politics”!) Also he goes deeper here on the enervating NYT poll.

Hey what happened in those elections anyway? I don’t know, they haven’t happened yet!

Chris Geidner on the justices’ questioning Tuesday in US vs. Rahimi, which seems to portend even they won’t give the guns back to the guy who shot everyone in the world with them. (Law Dork)

I have a soft spot for former Congressman Peter Meijer, a Republican who immediately upon his swearing-in voted to impeach Donald Trump, because he’s got eyeballs in his head. He’s also the scion the Meijer Michigan grocery store fortune, and Detroit is so well-grocered it doesn’t even have food deserts. (Detroit has more supermarkets per capita than the wealthy suburbs. And they’re nice grocery stores, Brant. The chain also made Halloween costumes for disabled children, whether to go over wheelchairs or without seams etc. for kids with sensory issues, which made me, of course, cry.) So after he voted to impeach, they immediately all started death-threating him, as Republicans do, and obviously he was primaried almost as fast, so now he’s running for Senate. I kind of love that he’s Schrodinger’s Box of reality/unreality. (Politico)

Ol’ Seventeen Percent Sinema heh heh heh heh heh. From a week ago, because I like my tabs prime-aged. — AZ Central

I spent the months leading up to my 18th birthday getting arrested at this intersection in Thousand Oaks for Gulf War I. I appreciate both the rabbi and the local head of CAIR stressing that we shouldn’t jump to conclusions and conflagrations about the death of this Jewish protester long deep sigh. When I was a kid protesting there, somebody drove their car up onto the sidewalk, “by accident,” and paralyzed a guy. — Orange County Register

This woman drove her car into the wrong “Israeli” building (it was the Black Hebrew Israelites, not Hebrew and not Israelite). (My Wabash Valley)

I feel bad that all my Israel/Palestine links are so one-sided. I do. But I’ve spent the last month being utterly shocked by all the friends who didn’t give even a day’s thought or lip service to the Jewish children slaughtered in the most horrific manner, intended to cause the most fear and pain. You can believe that Israel must find a way to share the land with Palestinians, and must protect Palestinians’ human rights, and by the way has to stop the fucking settler schmucks wilding on the people who live in the West Bank, while also thinking yes, they have to fight this war. — Gift link Haaretz

Hell of a story: Goliath vs. Goliath. The top trial lawyer who took on Blue Cross for his own proton therapy. (Pro Publica)

Aren’t you guys SO GLAD I finally figured out the MSN Wall Street Journal hack so I can finally fill your tabs with stupid bullshit, no paywall? “The New Headache for Bosses: Employees Aren’t Quitting.” LOL. (MSN)

Andi Zeisler gives Gen X a lot more benefit of the doubt than I do. She might even be right! I still say we’re the. worst. — Dame magazine

I can’t tell if this post is public or not, but here’s Sam Irby watching television again. This is a good one! It’s a lady with a skeezy boss and one leg! (Bitches Gotta Eat)

Welcome to my chateau in the South of France, that I live in and which I own. — Decor Demon

Shy and I are always laughing at how you have to thank The Troops on every holiday, up to and including Jesus’s Birthday (for the Troops). Well, laugh no more, motherfuckers, these are the most jealous, angerbear sumbitches in the entire land. That veterans Christmas headline from the top, at House Beautiful.

