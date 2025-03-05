Andre: We can't be direct, so we end up saying the weirdest things. Wally: Like, ‘They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the dogs’? Andre: Exactly so.

In what can’t possibly be a scandal, Wired magazine reports that Donald Trump regularly has dinner at his Florida Trash Palace, Mar-a-Lago, with anyone who can pay him $5 million for some one-on-one time with the fastidiously ethical president. Or if all you or your corporate board can afford is a million smackers, you can still join Trump as part of a group at a “candlelight dinner,” please reserve your seats now.

“You are invited to a candlelight dinner featuring special guest President Donald J. Trump,” the invitation reads, under a “MAGA INC.” header. MAGA Inc., or Make America Great Again Inc., is a super PAC that supported Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. “Additional details provided upon RSVP. RSVPs will be accommodated on a first come, first serve basis. Space is very limited. $1,000,000 per person.”

Just to make clear that this is all 100 percent above-board, the invitation says Trump only appears as “a featured speaker, and is not asking for funds or donations,” because that would be so gauche. And don’t you dare suggest there’s anything grifty about this, OK, because the Biden Crime Family is long gone and Donald Trump loves America.

It’s actually remarkably generous of MAGA INC to even make this incredible opportunity available this late in the grifting game, considering how all the really smart tech billionaires already opened up their hearts and wallets to Trump:

“It’s everyone else who missed the boat,” a Trumpworld source with knowledge of the meetings says, referring to latecomers to the Trump agenda. The source pointed specifically to the tech sector, where executives have scrambled to show fealty to the new administration. […] The $5 million one-on-one meetings have become a “hot ticket” in the business community, says a source familiar with them.

But where is the money going? That is actually none of your business, and now the IRS will have to audit you for asking. Just take the Trump team’s word for it, OK, it’s all very cool, very legal. One source explains, “it’s all going to the library,” by which Wired assumes they meant Trump’s eventual presidential library after/if he leaves office. Or maybe it’s the library in Mar-a-lago, a bathroom with a chandelier where you can read classified documents if you are interested in all the free speech you can afford.

The article notes that MAGA Inc. is a political action committee, not a Friends of the Palm Beach Library club, and that it spent more than $450 million on Trump’s 2024 campaign. Then for no reason at all, it adds that “Trump is not legally permitted to run for a third presidential term in 2028,” not that anyone might be thinking of such a thing in the library or elsewhere. It is a little unusual to be bringing in so much money when one has already won a second presidential term, but that’s probably just because other, less literate presidents don’t have the high level of library needs that Donald Trump does.

Even so, some experts on politics think there might be something rather unseemly about all this, if you can believe that!

“I can’t recall a sitting president in the first weeks of his administration asking for millions of dollars in fundraising,” says Don Moynihan, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan. “The concern is less about fundraising and more about access and influence … People hoping to get favorable treatment view it in their interest to donate money to Trump.” “Part of what is worrying,” Moynihan adds, “is the lack of ethical guardrails in the current Trump administration, where there doesn’t seem to be a clear line between Trump’s businesses and the presidency.”

Well gosh, that’s pretty darn jaded if you ask us. It’s pretty obvious that Donald Trump simply loves books! So much, in fact, that we hear he keeps two sets of them.

Must be Funny, In A Rich Man's World