Wonkette

Wonkette

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R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
3h

Remember the NC voter registration mailing with outdated registration forms sent to my sister-in-law, who has been dead since 1999?

Someone did some more digging on the website referred to in the mailing, looking at the source code, and connected it to Elon Musk's PAC. Cardinal & Pine, a NC-based progressive news outlet, is working on a story about it and how it violates NC election laws.

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Jamoche's avatar
Jamoche
3h

A fine is a price, not a deterrent.

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