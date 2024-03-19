tab gifs via your pal Martini Glambassador!

Donald Trump is literally a Nazi yet again, saying on Sebastian Gorka’s show yesterday that “Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion.” We would provide more context, but really that son of a bitch’s context can eat shit. [JoeMyGod]

Meanwhile, Trump can’t seem to secure his $454 million bond, from literally anyone. Time to start enforcing the judgment, New York! We hear if you sell Mar-a-Lago you’ll get a billion dollars for it, easy. [CNN]

Trump econ idiot and J6 subpoena ignorer Peter Navarro gets to report to prison today. He begged the Supreme Court to let him not go to prison, but the Supreme Court had a different idea, and it was go to prison. [Politico]

INNARESTING! Fully 70 percent of Americans do not think Donald Trump has permanent immunity or is king for life or God for all eternity. AND more than a third of independents say if Trump is convicted in the porn peener case in New York, they’ll be less likely to support him. AND on a related note, literally only 24 percent of Americans trust the Supreme Court to rule on Trump’s immunity fairly instead of with their tongues firmly attached to his butt. And more! [Politico]

Speaking of polls, here it is: The Serious Case For Not Freaking Out About Trump’s Scary Poll Numbers. It is Simon Rosenberg talking to Greg Sargent! [The New Republic]

Daniel Drezner has an interesting look at what China and Russia really think about the upcoming election, and whether they prefer Biden or Trump. Spoiler: it’s a mixed bag. [Drezner]

For the hundredth time, pay no attention to Putin saying big scary words about nukes. [Atlantic]

Time to talk about the important news, and it is that Joe Biden wears special “lifestyle sneakers” that are outfitted with gigantic inner tubes and Olympic-sized swimming pools so Biden doesn’t hurt himself when he falls down boom. Just kidding, we don’t know what is in this dogshit Fox News article, it’s probably even dumber than that. [Fox News]

Wonkette had a story yesterday that linked this Atlantic piece on Paul Manafort’s prison book from 2022, and we had not read it, and oh my God if you haven’t either, you should fix that like we did. The MyPillow Guy became his family through the TV in jail, he was framed by The Man, all of it. Amazing. [Atlantic]

We ain’t got no movie recs for you this week, but we DO have a music thing to point you toward. The Hypos are a new band from Scott McMicken (Dr. Dog) and Greg Cartwright (Reigning Sound and a bunch of other bands), plus some more of their cool-ass friends from Memphis and Asheville. (Cartwright was based here in Memphis forever, until he wasn’t anymore.) Their record came out in January and we got to see them Saturday night and damn, y’all. It’s that thing where some of the most talented people you know/are aware of make a band. We’d try to describe them for you, but we don’t know how. Anyway, check them out NOW. [The Hypos Bandcamp / Insta]

All right, that’ll do for tabs today.

