Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Conversation with my cat:

Harry, let me take your picture for Substack. (first pic)

I will give you treats. (second pic)

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-289802162?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
2h

New comic strip..

The Grim Reaper stood at an arcade claw machine, he's kicking and shaking it because his little Mitch McConnell toy is stuck hanging over the top of the chute and won't fall down.

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