Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
36m

Bundled baby: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/sleepy-bundled-baby

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8c18af75-f625-45cf-8a04-25b21f16c04c?utm_source=share

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BillEGoatSmile's avatar
BillEGoatSmile
27m

City-owned grocery stores! I have such high hopes that these will be successful and become a model for other locales!

(Now hopefully I'll go back to sleep soon. It's way too early.)

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