Wonkette

Wonkette

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
2h

“support for religious liberty has cratered.”

Well, support for religious liberty to impose its lifestyle on others has cratered.

Support for people to live their personal lives according to their own beliefs? Not so much...

/FFS

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gallbladder's avatar
gallbladder
2h

/---*START: An investigation into Samuel Alito's brain*---/

...

/---*END: An investigation into Samuel Alito's brain*---/

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