Wonkette

Wonkette

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Gargaxx's avatar
Gargaxx
20m

The Wonkette is dead. LONG LIVE THE WONKETTE!

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3 replies
calliecallie, aka pollyanna's avatar
calliecallie, aka pollyanna
10m

That was really good. Thank you.

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