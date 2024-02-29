Dildo boat captain James O’Keefe III may have been fired from Project Veritas, the “charity” he founded, funded with help from Trump, and then allegedly looted. But that can’t stop him from reprising his hidden-camera ding-dong-double-gotcha bit for the elevendy-hundredth time!

Creepin’ Jimmy’s latest actum griftus involved him and a buddy Maxwell-Smarting some secret cameras to themselves and stalking septuagenarian Judge Arthur Engoron at his 5:30 a.m. workout. (Septuagenarian! 5:30 a.m.!) They start out by filming him through the gym windows, very normal, very cool, then hover by as Engoron puffs through his paces, flexing and extending on the bicep machine and stopping to chat with a woman (an activity James refers to as “creeping girls out”). Finally O’Keefe corners the judge on the rowing machine and tries to trick him into slipping up and saying some kind of anti-MAGA-gotcha.

“Bro, I love you,” James gushes. “Can I take a selfie with you?”

“Sure,” says Engoron, way more polite than most people would be at such an ungodly hour.

“Huge fan. For what you did, man that must’ve felt good, aw shit. Gotta get these MAGA people out of the state. Just thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he emotes.

“What’s your day job?” Engoron asks, puzzled.

Jimmy fusses in a voiceover, “I was wearing the OMG T-shirt of O’Keefe Media Group, but the judge didn’t know who I was!”

“I work in publishing, I print magazines, yeah. You’re a hero of mine, man, keep it up. It really means a lot to me. Don’t let the bastards get you down. It’s out of control, a lot of hatred, you know,” Jimmy chunters and mumbles. “I get it.” Yes, he shined as Curly in Oklahoma, and, also, could really benefit from some improv lessons.

“A lot of hate mail. I’m strong,” shrugs the judge, trying to get back to his biceps, which really are quite shapely for a man of 76.

“Keep up the good work, man.”

BOOM! ROASTED! ENGORON EXPOSED AS MAN WHO IS POLITE IN GYM!!

Share

Yeah, he’s not very good at this.

Once upon a time, Erik Prince, Blackwater founder and Putin buddy, reportedly funded training for O’Keefe and Project Veritas staffers in “intelligence and elicitation techniques,” but the trainer, a retired military intelligence operative named Euripides Rubio Jr., quit because the group “wasn’t capable of learning.” Prince tried again the next year with a former British MI6 officer in hopes of turning the organization into “domestic spies,” only to have O’Keefe post selfies from the “secret location” of Erik Prince’s ranch. SUPERSPY!

Prince could’ve saved some bucks if he’d listened to Euripides. O’Keefe never learns, he’s always been his own worst honeypot, whether it’s having to pay an ACORN employee $100k for libelslander (that one was a Wonkette scoop!), getting himself in hot water for buying Ashley Biden’s stolen diary (still ongoing), getting arrested after pretending to be a telephone repairman to break into and bug a US senator’s office, or by imploding his own charity with spending so profligate it made Wayne LaPeirre look like a Calcutta nun.

It’s frankly pretty scary, though, that a half-baked loaf like O’Keefe could saunter into the judge’s space like that, and scary how normalized threats to judges have become since Trump started Twerthering about how RIGGED, CORRUPT, UNFAIR, CRAZY, ABUSIVE judges are mean to him every time he sits on the can.

Reuters reports that since Trump declared his candidacy on June 2015,

the average number of threats and hostile communications directed at judges, federal prosecutors, judicial staff and court buildings has more than tripled. The annual average rose from 1,180 incidents in the decade prior to Trump’s campaign to 3,810 in the seven years after he declared his candidacy and began his practice of criticizing judges. In all, the Marshals documented nearly 27,000 threatening and harassing communications targeting federal courts from the fall of 2015 through the fall of 2022, a volume they consider unprecedented in their 234-year history.

And that’s just federal judges; it doesn’t include state judges like Engoron, Merchan, and Kaplan, or their staff and families, as no one has been collecting that data, though the Manhattan DA’s office compiled a 300-page dossier of Trump threats as part of their gag order request.

MAGA: Make America Guatemala Again!

And yesterday, an “envelope with a white powdery substance” was mailed to Engoron at the courthouse, causing a shutdown and isolation of mailroom workers until it could be tested. Another Wednesday for a guy who’s been getting hundreds of threats to his clerk, wife, and daughter, and a bomb threat to his home.

At least if he wanted an excuse to start skipping the gym, now he’s got one?

Sigh.

Wonkette donation button!

For donating to Wonkette!