Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
2hEdited

Sorry, I can't fully read this. I had to stop after looking at those utterly disgusting text messages. How much you wanna bet most of these rapist have cushy, high paying corporate jobs they never earned?

Then people ask me why I'm so against "Greek communities." Because they are plagued with drunken douchebag rapists whose rich parents pay for friends and connections. It's Rich White People's mafia. And even those who may be decent people, are enabling a corrupt, amoral system.

Reply
Share
14 replies
ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
2h

This horrible crap makes me wonder why women put up with men.

If that had happened to a sister of mine... it would be a full scale revenge plot.

Reply
Share
9 replies
236 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture