Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Maybe you’ve seen it already. Maybe you don’t want to. You don’t have to. I give you permission. There are no bodies here, word is they were going to show the bodies and the parents convinced them not to. We don’t need to see the bodies. The AR-15s and the mass shootings. Gift link Washington Post.

I am desperately trying to find something happy to follow that with, and I am not at all succeeding. How about some wall art by a Wonker, bogarted from next Friday’s shoppy post, of an orchid that looks like a scrot?

Oh here we go, here’s a nice and it’s relevant. Meet the Instagram Moms, like Moms For Good, who are telling the Moms 4 Bigotry to GTFO:

They’re often motivated by gun violence in schools, reproductive rights and protecting LGBTQ+ kids — issues that resonate with the Democratic base but also a broader swath of suburban women who are swing voters or not thinking much about politics at all.

I … really don’t know how to use Instagram, but at least I know “I can post a picture from my phone.” (SER, being proactive, adds stuff to Wonkette’s Instagram account.) I don’t even know how to sign up for Tikkity Tok. Anyway, Instagram Moms! Bein’ awesome! — 19th News

And here’s another: How this group beat Moms For Liberty in Ohio. (CNN)

David DePape guilty, obviously. But I think it’s notable that if he’d had a gun instead of a hammer, Nancy Pelosi’s husband wouldn’t be suffering from ongoing headaches and struggling to heal; he’d be suffering from ongoing death. Nor will I ever forget that the attack on Paul Pelosi with a hammer is a hilarious laugh line at Trump’s rallies and across the Right. — CNN

For instance. Dahlia Lithwick is beside herself on the stakes — fascism vs. democracy — and Trump’s grotesque promises for what he’s going to do to us. (Slate)

Your job for today! Read this, and call to comment! — Don Moynihan

“Same clown car, different driver.” And that’s the Republicans talking about the Republican House. (Politico)

Spread the word bird! Share this post with everybody you know! Share

Our Liz explains at length about the Ukrainians who just got indicted for Ukrainian treason for helping Rudy Giuliani pull all his bullshits. (Public Notice) And happy news, Liz finally has her own substack set up! You’ll of course all subscribe immediately, I’m sure. Her first post is on the poor simple country lawyer for the Fulton County defendants who may have been a little over his head when he leaked all the proffer videos to the news. (Law and Chaos)

Jessica Valenti thinks Trump is going to start taking credit for pro-abortion wins. She is absolutely right. — Abortion Every Day

Everybody was so mad at Tommy Tuberville for hurting national security, but Mitch McConnell decided it was fine after all, so they’re declining to change the rule that says one senator can be a piece of shit as long as he wants to. (Jeff Tiedrich)

Let’s learn from this science nerd about the magma in Iceland that is or is not (is) about to blow! — Slate

The tax police just reformed your college aid application. What used to have 100 questions now has 18, and they’re autopopulated with the info the IRS already has. Man, Democrats been trying to reform this stuff (and the auto-tax-returns) for YEARS. And now thanks to Joe Biden, it’s done. (ABC News)

Oh hey hey, late breaking good times! Supreme Court tells Florida’s drag ban to eat shit! But only in this particular case on these particular grounds. They might get around to the propers of the case a different time I guess. — NBC News

Is your neck making you look old? Fuck that, no link! We’ll give the (Wonkette commission!) link to Nora Ephron instead. (If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, going through that link will give us a small commission on everything you buy until you close tab or checkout, whichever comes first.)

Not into a subscription — or already have one and need that dopamine hit from donating again? Here’s this handy one time donation button, if you love us so.

One time donation!