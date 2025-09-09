Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
10m

Open Thread Chat. Sept. 9. Monday vibes on a Tuesday in gif form. https://substack.com/chat/1783367/post/101feeaf-22d9-4a60-ae64-7ba318f35627

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cakes We Like's avatar
Cakes We Like
11m

Well, I am back in the city i grew up in. The instant stress reaction from my blood sugars when the train pulled into the station was impressive - I'll be working to bring them down again until the moment the train home pulls out of the station.

The funeral is tomorrow afternoon. I'm hoping my mother doesn't decide to show up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture