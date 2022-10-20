Not for nothing, but what the hell is going on with Georgia Republicans? Do all the Peach State Gippers hate each other and stay up late thinking about how to exact revenge for years-old slights? In the year 2022, who besides her husband and her hair dresser gives a shit about Kelly Loeffler?

WHO, you are asking? That giant lady who was in the Senate for like seven minutes, during which time she paraded around in gingham in a failed attempt to pretend to be a simple country girl who just happened to be married to the chair of the New York Stock Exchange? The one Georgia Governor Brian Kemp chose to fill Johnny Isakson's seat on the theory that she had a bazillion dollars to self-fund plus a vagina, and thus couldn't lose with suburban women? The one who dogwhistled so hard she had to sell her stake in the Atlanta Dream women's basketball team?

Okay, she was pretty memorable, if only for being faker than a $50 Hermès bag. But why are we talking about Kelly Loeffler almost two years after she left office? Well, someone in Georgia still cared enough about her to leak her texts anonymously to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week, and SURPRISE she's a feckless shit.

While Loeffler is destined to be forgotten by history, the events between the November 2020 presidential election and January 6 Insurrection will not. The leaked cache of texts demonstrate Loeffler navigating the period with zero principle and even less political acumen — as in if you want to run for office, whatever she tells you, do the opposite.

"Never did I think you were the kind of person to unleash such hate and fury on someone in political office of the same party. My family and I am being personally besieged by people threatening our lives because you didn't have the decency or good manners to come and talk to my husband with any questions you may have had. Instead you have put us in the eye of the storm. Unlike you my husband is an honorable man with integrity to do the right thing," wrote Tricia Raffensperger on November 9, 2020, after Loeffler caved to pressure from Trump and demanded that Tricia's husband, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, resign his office. Loeffler and her fellow loser former senator David Perdue cited unsubstantiated claims of fraud, encouraging the mob who brayed for Raffensperger's head when all he'd done was administer an election that didn't go their way.

"We are law abiding people of faith. I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband, children and grandchildren. What kind of person are you that would purposely do this? I am so disappointed, I thought you were better than that!" Mrs. Raffensperger continued. "You do not deserve to be in elected office. You are not worthy of the high calling of that position."

Knowing that a challenge to any state's electors would require support from each house of Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was hot to enlist Loeffler, and made it clear that if the senator wanted support from the loonier citizens of MAGAville, she'd have to support the fake electors scheme.

"Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on the electoral college votes on Jan 6th," Greene wrote. "I need a Senator! And I think this is a major help for you to win on the 5th!!"

Rep. Jody Hice, who mounted an unsuccessful challenge to Raffensperger this year, also chimed in:

Kelly,

I wanted to give you the heads up that I will be contesting the electoral votes on January 6. Wanted to check with you about doing the same in the Senate… I know you’ve had people ask, I was wondering if you have made a decision? I understand there is at least another senator willing to do so, but I wanted to work with you if you were planning on it. Please let me know, thank you!

Jody

Loeffler punted, although, with her signature good judgment, when a campaign aide who'd been a Trump elector reached out to confirm that he probably shouldn't participate in the whole dress-up elector plot since Biden's Georgia win had indeed been certified, she told him she "had no issues with that” and he could go right ahead.

Inevitably, Loeffler caved, agreeing on January 4 to object to swing state electors when Congress convened. She knew it was the price she had to pay for Trump's support at a rally on January 5, and she was willing to spread lies about the election and endanger public servants — not to mention destroy that "confidence & integrity in our election system" she was theoretically working to restore — to get it.

“https: //t.co/K3OXNlSN0L” — Kelly Loeffler (@Kelly Loeffler) 1609801347

“Please make sure Trump RTs my statement so I don’t get booed off the stage!!” she texted aides before the rally.

But sometimes the good guys win, and the people of Georgia turfed her and Perdue out the next day. At which point, she returned to DC and reaped the whirlwind.

Too late Loeffler realized that she'd been playing footsie with dangerous lunatics, and finally heeded the advice of aides who warned her that she and her husband faced “long term reputational risk” if she went through with her plan to object to swing state electors even after rioters overtook the Capitol. Which is very cute, because, as long as anyone remembers her name, it'll be for her craven willingness to sully herself for Trump and the violent mob.

Girl, bye.

