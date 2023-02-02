Every once in a while, I get so sick of asking you for money, that I don't.

That's what happened last month, when I just fuckin couldn't do it again. Well, it's my JOB, and I am NOT A SHIRKER, except sometimes when I AM.

Look at me, not shirking this month.

Give us money!

As you may have heard, media is doing layoffs again — Vox, Washington Post — and more are going out of business completely. And if I were physically capable of doing layoffs, your Wonkette would be too, but you love too much SER and Robyn and Dok and Evan and (part-time) Liz and the weekly freelance gang. So the only person I can lay off is me.

Last year, for the first time since I bought Wonkette 11 years ago (next month!), our annual revenues went down — and by just about my entire salary. I've cut some easy stuff from our expenses but I'm not doing pay- or benefit-cuts for any of the staff but me. We are now out of "sold my house" money. And "Mom sold her house and gave each of her kids $10,000" money. And "sued my old landlord" money. Man, the universe really has been "soft landing," hasn't it! Thanks universe! You're mostly real cool!

I know that in your kindness you will want Wonkette to start taking ads again. I'm no longer against it, and if any of our friends wanted to pay for a static, non-tracking, simple image ad, well, you sure could hit me up. With money, in my face. But all those other ads break the website, shove malware onto your browser and use up all your monthly "internet," and most importantly they don't pay jack shit.

If you are already paying some to Wonkette and feel you have space in your budget to give us more, that's neat and we love you, and please don't give us more than you can truly afford. If you love Wonkette and are fuck-all poor, DO NOT GIVE US MONEY! We will never have a paywall, because poor people need news too, and it's no good debunking Disinfo and Lies if nobody can hear you scream!

But I hope that some number of the 912,500 of you who read Wonkette last month and didn't give us money might have an extra $5 or $500 a month (or somewhere in between!) to keep The World's Only Blog yelling into the wind that DECENCY MATTERS, and NOT BEING A LYING JACKHOLE GRIFTER MATTERS, and NOT TRYING TO KILL PEOPLE MATTERS, and READING, and BOOKS, and PEOPLE, and NOT BEING RACIST OR SCARY BIGOTS MATTER. SAVING THE COUNTRY FROM FASCISTS MATTERS!

And what we do matters.

