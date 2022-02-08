According to the White House, at 1: 45 p.m. ET, it will be time for ...

President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Administration’s Work to Rebuild Our Manufacturing to Make More in America, Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, and Lower Energy Costs for Americans

So that sounds hot!

And then right after that it will be time for the daily press briefing. So we just put them both in a post together.

Watch it, or don't.

youtu.be

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?