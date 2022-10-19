Our debate tonight is for governor of the great state of Oregon, which should be pronounced to rhyme with "flora fun" not "Laura lawn," or the locals will mock you as an Easterner. Despite Oregon being one of the most reliably Democratic-voting states in national elections, this year the governor's race seems to be favoring the Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, over Democrat Tina Kotek, with "independent" Betsy Johnson in third. It's downright weird, a regular MYSTERY of the sort that doesn't involve Bigfoot, vomiting gnomes, or even Kyle MacLachlan in a brief nostalgic cameo.

Joe Biden dropped by the state to campaign for Kotek over the weekend, and who knows, maybe that and tonight's debate will help turn things Kotek's way. Jebus, Oregon, get it together, you don't want a forced-birther vetoing everything good the state lege comes up with. She could do some real damage, damn it.

The debate ought to be streaming live here, and the New York Times promises a YouTube stream oughta be up by debate time, which is 7: 00 PM Pacific or 10 PM Eastern, which Rebecca has taken to calling "normal time" now that she's a refined lady of the East. If she starts saying "Ora-gone" it'll be time for an intervention.

HUZZAH! We have us a YouTube finally, so no need to worry about sound leaking all over our other posts. It's so messy when that happens.

Enjoy the debate, you nuts! When it's over, you'll want to go back to the actual Open Thread, which is Liz's story on Donald Trump's special midterms grift.



Will there be a debate tomorrow night? We don't think so! According to the Times' debate roundup, the next scheduled debates will be7: 00 Eastern Monday,when Charlie Crist debates Ron DeSantis in Florida, and then7: 00 Eastern Tuesday, with a second debate between Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, and then at 8: 00 Eastern, a Colorado Senate debate between incumbent Michael Bennet and Republican Joe O'Shea.

