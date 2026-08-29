TJ in nap mode, courtesy of our pal Clint

Happy Weekend!

Today would have been the 102nd birthday of Ms. Dinah Washington had she not tragically died, at the age of 39, back in 1963. I admittedly did not actually know that she died that young, or that she died of an overdose of secobarbital and amobarbital — which she was prescribed for “insomnia and diet.” Sure is sad how the 1900s straight up just killed so many women with an unbelievable amount of talent with stress and fat shaming. America!

Anyway, because we love her so so much, here she is singing “All of Me” at the Newport Jazz Festival.

I really just love her so, so, so much.

And speaking of people we love so very much … as we all know by now, Dolly Parton passed away this week, breaking all of our hearts into 10 million pieces. So I figure we have to have some Dolly this week — and what could be more appropriate for your favorite commie rag than the labor rights classic, “9-to-5”? (I actually would have loved to include both Dolly and Dinah’s versions of “Cold, Cold Heart,” but I sadly could not find Dolly’s version on YouTube even though it definitely exists.)

And just in case you need to get some tears out …

And since we’re also mourning the passing of another legend this week …

Ugh. My heart.

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