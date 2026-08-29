Wonkette

Wonkette

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WeaverSix's avatar
WeaverSix
42m

Guys, it's not good. I've run out of Churus.

I coulda swore I have a big container around here somewhere, but I for sure can't find it.

Fattest cat is now stalking my waffle. Pray for me.

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Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
1h

Well the pleasing thought of taking a nap this afternoon was just shot to shit. We have a window in the kitchen that needed replacing in a big way. The thing was ordered months ago. We got the call a little while ago it's being installed this afternoon. My plans have been shattered (I couldn't help myself). I'll leave now.

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