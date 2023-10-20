Wonkette ghouls and goblins and spoooooky witches! Do you live in Detroit or driving distance thereof? No? Yes? You don’t know? Well good lord, I can’t help you then. Come on, snap out of it!

Join us Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at our home for eldritch horrors and probably some meatballs. Email rebecca at wonkette dot com, email header “I AM NOT COMING TO MURDER YOU,” and I will send you our address, if you are not coming to murder me. Bring a “check” “book” if and only if you would like to donate to our benefactees, the Michigan Democratic Party and or the Michigan Senate Democrats. The party — like all things Wonkette and Wonkette-adjacent — is free. You can just write a check if you want to.

God and the Debbil always provide!

Can you bring something? I’ll allow it! Do you have to? Good Devil no! Costumes encouraged because it’s more fun! COVID masks encouraged so’s you don’t die! Now get together in the comments if you’re in Chicago or Cleveland or Indiana and decide who’s driving whom and where you’re going to Airbnb. And oh, oh, we always get this one: Is this party for commenters only? Who, THEM? Fuuuck no! It is for all and sundry of good (evil) heart and jolly (evil) fellowshippe.

Their satanic majesties request. That baby is now eight.

