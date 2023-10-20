Discover more from Wonkette
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like WONKETTE DETROIT HALLOWE'EN!
Their satanic majesties request.
Wonkette ghouls and goblins and spoooooky witches! Do you live in Detroit or driving distance thereof? No? Yes? You don’t know? Well good lord, I can’t help you then. Come on, snap out of it!
Join us Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at our home for eldritch horrors and probably some meatballs. Email rebecca at wonkette dot com, email header “I AM NOT COMING TO MURDER YOU,” and I will send you our address, if you are not coming to murder me. Bring a “check” “book” if and only if you would like to donate to our benefactees, the Michigan Democratic Party and or the Michigan Senate Democrats. The party — like all things Wonkette and Wonkette-adjacent — is free. You can just write a check if you want to.
Wonkers have all the fun.
God and the Debbil always provide!
Can you bring something? I’ll allow it! Do you have to? Good Devil no! Costumes encouraged because it’s more fun! COVID masks encouraged so’s you don’t die! Now get together in the comments if you’re in Chicago or Cleveland or Indiana and decide who’s driving whom and where you’re going to Airbnb. And oh, oh, we always get this one: Is this party for commenters only? Who, THEM? Fuuuck no! It is for all and sundry of good (evil) heart and jolly (evil) fellowshippe.
GOOD-BYE!
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like WONKETTE DETROIT HALLOWE'EN!
They’re gonna need the Jaws of Life to remove Gym’s chonies from that Mother of All Wedgies
𝗝𝗮𝗻. 𝟲 𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗲𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗶’𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗮𝘆 $𝟱𝟬𝗞 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝘂𝘁𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁
𝘕𝘦𝘸 𝘑𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘺 𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘵𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳’𝘴 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘪𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯
https://newjerseymonitor.com/2023/10/20/jan-6-rioter-who-stormed-pelosis-office-ordered-to-pay-50k-for-defamation-of-rutgers-student/