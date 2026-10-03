Here is the very adorable Baby Cat in her post-spaying jumper. Courtesy of our pal Karen!

Happy Weekend!

Today is ‘Frugal Fun Day,’ which sounds very depressing, not because I don’t love a bargain (I obviously love a bargain) or doing things that don’t cost money, but because the word “frugal” sounds like a sad, depressing punishment. I don’t know why I think that, I just do. Also I hate how all of the “frugal hacks that are probably really embarrassing for you!” content online is like, entirely normal stuff that I think most people already do, presented in a ridiculously dramatic fashion.

Alas, there really is a dearth of interesting holidays/birthdays of interesting people today — I mean, unless you’re super jazzed for the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival, which is entirely possible. It’s Gwen Stefani’s birthday, but we don’t fuck with her anymore, at least not since she started promoting an anti-abortion app.

It is also the birthday of sort-of one-hit-wonder (was it ever really a hit?) Jimmy Ray, a guy whose first (and I think only) single was literally called “Are You Jimmy Ray?” I just remember it because they were giving it away for free at the record store and I thought “What a weird and embarrassing thing for a person to do!” and then went home and listened to it and honestly could not believe it was real. I’ve never seen the music video, though, so let’s watch it together!

It is also the birthday of G. Love, of G. Love and Special Sauce, who had much better songs than this guy, though was also in possession of a pompadour.

It holds up!

The only thing that is maybe kind of interesting is that today is also Wide Awakes Day — the Wide Awakes being an abolitionist and pro-worker’s rights organization and “marching club” that formed in 1860 to support Abraham Lincoln’s presidential campaign. Damn, woke is OLD.

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