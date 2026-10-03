Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7h

Happy Caturday from Harry!

He was truly giving his best face in expectation of receiving treats. He may have an addiction.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-351835274?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
7h

Happy Caturday Wonks! Will you allow me to throw Paul under the kitty bus? This is the big and bad biker dude who hates kitties? I'll explain this picture. There are two kitties taking naps with one on Paul's chair and the other on his foot stool. They were NOT to be disturbed so what does the big and bad biker dude do? He sits on the couch so they are NOT disturbed in their napping. He's a real big and bad biker dude ain't he?

https://substack.com/profile/439485293-holly-lima-charlie/note/c-351941147

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