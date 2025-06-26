You may or may not have noticed, but sweet Zohran Mamdani winning the primary in the New York mayoral race, which will almost certainly lead to him winning the whole thing, is making white conservative losers craaaaaaaaaazy.

This is, like, another level above these pigs’ daily allotment of racism and panty-pissing white xenophobia.

You ready to drown in some MAGA tears? Wheeeeeee!

Let’s just go directly to Stephen Miller, who’s having a full Santa Monica Goebbels rage meltdown about it, Nazi Great Replacement conspiracy theory-style. In fact, he’s so angry about it, so frothing with impotent white supremacist rage, he’s sent numerous tweets about it:

And so on and so forth, you get the idea.

But look back on that first one, where Stephen Miller, the single least persuasive argument for the supremacy of Caucasian genes currently living, perhaps the most advanced premature aging case in the scientific record, that ugly unfuckable puddle of dog vomit, is whining about how “unchecked migration fundamentally remade the NYC electorate” and “Democrats change politics by changing voters.” (In New York City, which we guess was a whites-only country club in Stephen’s head until recently.)

You ready for the punchline?

Zohran was plus-five in majority white precincts. He really racked up among affluent, highly educated white voters. And also among Hispanic voters, and Asian voters. (Andrew Cuomo won Black voters.)

Also? New York is the richest, greatest city in the world. Sentences that start with “NYC is the clearest warning” tell us more about Stephen Miller’s hate, emptiness, lifetime of utter rejection at the hands of all decent humans than they tell us about New York.

But go off, crybaby Nazi bitch.

All these losers are letting their sad Nazi flags fly. And they’re really leaning into the white boy Islamophobia, the impotent, fearful white boy Islamophobia.

When 9/11 happened, Junior’s father was inventing white supremacist fantasies about Muslims dancing in the streets in New Jersey, and cumming himself making up early onset dementia lies about how excited he was that maybe he’d have the tallest building in New York now.

But sure, limpdick, “New York City has fallen.” We all want to hear the opinion of an untalented white boy who just a couple years before 9/11 earned the nickname Diaper Don at the University of Pennsylvania, because he would reportedly always wet other people’s beds drunk. And then there’s that viral but unconfirmed story about how Donald Trump The Father would come visit Junior The Town Drunk Whose Face Just Looks Like That in college and immediately slap him in front of his acquaintances because he wasn't wearing a suit.

Yeah, tell us more about New York, big shot.

Speaking of white men with questionable aptitude, unimpressive credentials, and faces that look like they’re made out of spare parts that have already gone through a trash compactor three or four times, here’s Charlie Kirk:

Interesting statistic, Charlie! Here’s another one:

This year alone at my side project The Moral High Ground, I’ve found 98 separate stories about conservative Christian leaders (mostly white men) who have been accused/tried/convicted of grooming, raping or otherwise abusing kids.

But yet a white conservative Christian supremacist man runs TurningPointUSA! And the Pentagon! And the House of Representatives!

When Fox News’s Jessica Tarlov called Kirk out, he clung to the fantasy all facially inferior white men cling to, the one where they Viagra up by telling themselves that everybody else secretly agrees with them, “you are just afraid to say it.” They have to tell themselves this, because if they were confronted with how isolated in the world they really are — if they realized that no, sorry, but other people really are that much better and stronger and more self-assured than you, and don’t have to hide behind such affirmative action fantasies to protect themselves from the deafening fears that threaten to expose them — they might become dangers to themselves and others.

Good Christ. “A similar form of that pernicious force.” Not sure which part he thinks is “similar,” maybe the 9/11 hijackers had great plans for getting rent prices in check, or maybe Charlie thinks they were known for their LGBTQ+ activism.

Or, you know, maybe he’s just a poorly educated pigfucking bigot.

Here are a few more rapid-fire white supremacists filling their pants with poo over Zohran:

New York has always been full of foreign-born immigrants. Always. Matt Walsh just can’t see that because in the olden timey days they all had white skin. Or he somehow thinks that was different, because he’s a mentally inferior white racist.

Go fuck yourself, Nancy Mace, “we” didn’t say anything after 9/11. Nancy Mace doesn’t have standing to include herself in “we.” It’s been over 20 years. It’s long past time to stop pretending white conservatives ever gave a fuck what happened that day in a city they hate, a city they fear, a city that quite frankly doesn’t fucking want them.

And that brings us to the point about how absolutely delightful it is that Zohran Mamdani’s victory has upset these babbling ass cancers so much.

It’s not about them. These grunting fistulas are literally not characters in this story.

Nope, Riley Gaines, the patron saint of fifth-place losers everywhere, not you either.

Not one of these irrelevant MAGA people has a part to play here.

These pant-shitting white pissbabies, again, hate New York. They are terrified of it. When they go to New York, if they go to New York, they rush directly to see The Lion King or Wicked, after a big elegant pre-theater dinner at the Times Square Olive Garden, and then they run home with elevated heart rates, out of breath, relieved they’ve survived a night in the big city.

Remember what a little puss Morgan Wallen was after he finished his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” rushing off the stage like he wasn’t going to make it to the toilet, then posting “Get me to God’s Country” on Instagram with a picture of his private plane?

These people don’t care who runs New York. These people are scared of the subway, they think New York’s subways are 24/7 Batman Gotham murder, because their dementia-addled shit-king’s mind stopped functioning in 1989 and whenever it hit pause, the first Batman movie was apparently playing on the VCR.

These are the white losers in comments sections talking about how they moved out of the city and will never come back unless they’re armed to the teeth, because they’re cowards.

It’s good that Zohran scares them. They should be scared of him.

This delightful, funny, good and cute man who raps about his Nani, and who wants to make New York better and more affordable for the actual people who make the greatest city in the world function on a daily basis.

He’s so cheerful!

That’s part of what scares them the most, and makes them look so ridiculous to all normal people who don’t have permanent erectile dysfunction.

He scares them the way Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scares them. The way a certain former president who killed Bin Laden while cracking jokes at the White House Correspondents Dinner and then announced it by pre-empting “The Celebrity Apprentice” scared them, who scared the current president so much he derailed his own entire life to try to prove that that man was a foreign terrorist.

It won’t work. Because again, at the end of the day, MAGA people are impotent losers, and everybody knows it, and New York of all places does not even have time to pay attention to their needy, racist, main character “pick me” shit.

They can go somewhere and have hysterical panic attacks about it for all any of the rest of us fucking care.

Evan has a side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on BlueSky!

Are you guys on Instagram? Let’s get that going.

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?