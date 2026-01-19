Wonkette

"instead of LBJ in the White House, we have a far stupider version of Bull Connor."

Speaking of that, I was astonished to learn this morning that Our Fucking President sent a letter to the Norwegian prime minister saying that he was gonna take Greenland because they didn't give him the Nobel Peace prize.

As a fiction writer, I am outraged. If I wrote this in a story, readers would object that it's too stoopid to be realistic.

It isn't. It's the world we live in now.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jan/19/donald-trump-greenland-threats-nobel-prize-snub-letter

Wishing all a happy “President Donald J. Trump and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day”! Any big plans? BBQ? Pool party? No mail = no bills! Thanks, Mr. President!

And don’t forget tomorrow, too! It’s “National Day of Patriotic Devotion” everyone! Remember? The holiday Trump proclaimed on his Inauguration Day in 2017?

So many holidays! Whee!

Seems like the only folks who don’t want to talk about the current state of affairs are those who elected it.

