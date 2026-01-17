The Jackson family and their ANTIFA children

It’s not right to call what is happening in Minnesota a war. Wars have rules of engagement! This is an invasion by roving bands of high-school-equivalency degree holders, some with no more than eight weeks of training (US police officers average 21), and no legal constraints on them. They are gassing civilian populations, flash-banging and shooting guns at moving cars, and desperate to try to make immigrant arrest quotas Dear Leader has set for them! And also, many clearly enjoy it.

However bad it is on the ground, Trump intends for it to get worse. Two days ago he warned THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING.

Soon after, DHS agents gassed a high school, then shot a man in the leg — DHS says during a traffic stop and after the man beat them with a shovel and broom handle, and/but witnesses and the 911 call say he was shot through the door of his house. And following that shooting, in the “agitation” afterwards, a family of six going home from a basketball game at a middle school was sent to the hospital after flash-bang grenades and tear gas were deployed under their car, setting off the airbags and trapping them in the gas.

There’s video of ICE wilding out that led to this, and they are not your mother’s flash-bangs. It looks like the battle of Fallujah, and it is a miracle that no one has been maimed or killed yet! Especially infants, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues who cannot take military-grade gas shot at them or seeping through the windows of their car or house.

It was not the first or dozenth time ICE terrorists have set off gas canisters around where children might be. They’ve done it in just about every state they’ve blitzed. In Chicago, Greg Bovino himself chucked gas canisters at high school students, then lied under oath that he did that in response to being hit in the head with a rock, and agents gassed a kids’ Halloween parade. In Portland, California, Minneapolis, and Chicago, goons have fired chemical agents around schools, school bus stops, and residential neighborhoods, leaving gas canisters and munitions littering playgrounds and parks.

Friday, DHS posted, then deleted: “It is horrific to see radical agitators bring children to their violent riots. PLEASE STOP ENDANGERING YOUR CHILDREN.”

Was that some of the $220 million worth of advertising advice that Tricia McLaughlin’s husband has been peddling to Kristi Noem? Nobody reads past the headline or cares about Black babies!

That Trump DAY OF RECKONING is against whom, ILLEGAL ALIEN IMMIGRANTS? They are running low on those.

DHS’s own numbers show Old Open Borders Joe Biden deported more people than Donald Trump has: 685,000 people were deported in fiscal year 2024 under Biden. And all the DHS thuggery of 2025 resulted in fewer deportations, 622,000. Far from the regime’s goal of a million people! Though that many have self-deported, they’re sure. All the low-hanging fruit, fruit pickers, and non-fruit has been picked, so they’re continuing to broaden the target.

Now the regime has ended Temporary Protected Status for Somalis, opening about 2,500 refugees up to deportation in March, as they have for other countries. But even them plus 8,000 revoked student visas still leaves them short of another million to seek RETRIBUTION on in ‘26.

So hey, surprise, white men, you thought by “Somalians” that the DAY OF RECKONING was going to be for any Black person or Adele wearing cornrows? No, the day of reckoning is a-coming now for you, mayonnaise!

The DHS X account took a break from posting creepshots of handcuffed people with a foreign vibe to turn its attention for the first time to WHITE MAN AGITATORS.

ICE, both the toughest people alive and broken by Frozone disguised as a literature professor, a high school wrestler just out of detention for taping another guy’s buns together, and two baldies who have been teaming up with minivan babies to say curse words.

It’s war on ANYBODY who leaves the house, no doubt about it. Especially if they won’t produce papers or demand, or film ICE, or happen to be riding too close behind their unmarked cars in traffic. They are not Nazis, they are equal opportunity haters, you see. They’re dehumanizing everyone and they have the AI memes to prove it.

So WHICH WAY, White Man? Are you awake yet?

And, but, also, racist.

How does this end? Well, in Tincher v. Noem on Friday Judge Katherine Menendez granted a preliminary injunction, ordering the government not to arrest or retaliate against people who are “engaging in peaceful and unobstructive protest activity,” not use pepper spray to disperse crowds for doing their First Amendment, and not to detain protestors for just doing free speech. Will the goons obey? What will happen when/if they don’t?

Stay tuned!

