Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shocktreatment's avatar
Shocktreatment
23m

Committing crimes on behalf of an organization is a way of bonding to it, tying one's fate to it...

I don't think that they plan to turn over power peacefully when they are obliged to.

Might be just me

Reply
Share
5 replies
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
13m

Andrew Lawrence

@ndrew.bsky.social

maybe the 6 month old they tear gassed was driving right at them, maybe think about that before you pass judgement

7:31 AM · Jan 15, 2026

Reply
Share
3 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture