Wonkette

Wonkette

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Always Be Ithacating's avatar
Always Be Ithacating
6mEdited

I think most of the people who are weirdly militant about "Halloween should only be for the little ones” believe we are surrounded by demons and witches at all times, for real. If you're not an innocent child, you're just tempting the devil by having any fun at Halloween.

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
6mEdited

Okay, Melania's handlers are really trying to spin the deal the Pope made between Russia and Ukraine as her work. Apparently the Pope has a time machine.

A Rupar: 44m

Exclusive Senior Advisor to First Lady Melania Trump Marc Beckman: "As a result of her participation, I guess she caught the attention of the pope, which is great. And a few days she stepped in and supported her efforts, which is very nice. But ultimately it was the First Lady ... "

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