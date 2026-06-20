Trixie the miniature poodle from Poughkeepsie, courtesy of our pal Lucy Bea

Happy Weekend!

If there is one thing I have learned from watching a truly unhealthy amount of Dateline, it is that the most dangerous activity to do with anyone with whom you are romantically involved is hiking. I am not actually mad at this, personally, as I don’t think I would like it very much anyway and do not own the appropriate footwear. The second-most dangerous activity is sailing, although that I actually like, and would thus be careful to take all the proper precautions. (Life jacket! Ability to swim! Other people! Not inviting Robert Wagner or Christopher Walken!)

I would imagine that hiking with a geek could be especially precarious, if we are talking about, like, an incel or tech bro-type geek. So I would not celebrate this holiday!

It is also the birthday of Olympia Dukakis, John Mahoney, and Danny Aiello, all of whom starred in one of my favorite movies of all time, Moonstruck. It’s actually kind of weird when you think about it, because Dukakis, who played Cher’s mother, was only two years older than Aiello, who played Cher’s initial love interest.

Oh, and Cher’s 80th birthday was exactly a month ago, on May 20, but we all knew that and celebrated accordingly, I am sure.

Anyway, your first present this week is, naturally, a scene between Dukakis and Aiello in Moonstruck.

And the follow-up to that conversation with John Mahoney.

Actually, if you feel like watching the whole thing, it’s free on a number of platforms, including YouTube. You are welcome! If it were up to me, I would make Moonstruck Day a national holiday rather than anything involving hiking.

Today is also Brian Wilson’s birthday, and my God, there are at least 80 presents I could bless you with to celebrate that, because Brian Wilson did a whole lot of weird shit. It’s so hard to choose!

So, first I’m going to go with “Smart Girls” — the one and only (thank goodness?) rap song that Wilson ever did, from his unreleased 1990 album Sweet Insanity.

It is … interesting.

“Fun” fact, all of the songs on Sweet Insanity were written or co-written by Eugene Landy, the rather controversial psychologist who treated Wilson during two of his breakdowns.

The album was also meant to include a duet with Weird Al, which honestly kind of just warms my entire heart. I hope they were friends!

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