Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Harry is ready to go for a ride on Xena Warrior Scooter but his paws don’t reach the handlebar. (I had to work to get this picture, lol, many treats were given.) Happy Caturday!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-301435467?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
4h

I know it's Caturday but these two adorable babies need to be seen and that perfect annoyed blep.

https://substack.com/profile/439485293-holly-lima-charlie/note/c-301515774

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