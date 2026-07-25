Buddy takes guarding the grapevines very seriously, courtesy of our pal, Biff52

Happy weekend!

Since we already had some good wine times last week, this week we shall all collectively hanker for a hunk of cheese (except for the lactose intolerant).

Next up, I bring you a somewhat unhinged training video from Chuck E. Cheese University.

I have to admit, I feel like I don’t fully grasp the Chuck E. Cheese lore. Like, I get that he’s a mouse who is also in a band, but is there something beyond that? I never actually saw the “band” perform that I recall, though we only went there a few times when I was a kid, largely because moms who have worked in emergency rooms tend to be distrustful of ball pits.

You know, I feel like we always talk about the “I’m so excited! I’m so excited! I’m so … scared” part of the “I’m so excited! I’m so excited! I’m so … scared” episode of Saved by the Bell (which was actually titled “Jessie’s Song,” but if I didn’t know that, who would?), completely ignoring the other very bizarre elements of that particular episode. Like the fact that the name of the band they were suddenly in for no reason was called “Hot Sundae.” That doesn’t even make sense. Hot Fudge Sundae, sure, but “Hot Sundae?” On it’s own?

Or literally everything that is happening in this “music video?” Where they’re apparently getting a solid aerobic workout in the Thornfield Hall gymnasium? It’s like they thought “I know, we’ll combine Olivia Newton John’s ‘Physical’ with ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’” and BOOM, music video!

I would also like to point out that the episode right before this episode (which I only learned when watching them in order on streaming) was the “Miss Bayside” episode, in which a minor plot point is that Kelly Kapowski cannot sing. I’m just saying. I have many questions.

Anyway, speaking of that particular era of pop culture, your next vide

This week, I am also bringing you something that is not a video, but which is just very nice. On the r/Criterion subreddit this week, someone tried to give away their entire collection of Criterion movies for free — seeing it as a sign of nothing good, rather than volunteer to take the collection, dozens of commenters told them that they were there if they needed to talk to someone. The user eventually did respond and said that they were having a tough time, but were touched by the outpouring of support and scheduled a therapy appointment for the next day. And, I don’t know, it was just a really nice thing to see at a time when the world does not always seem very nice.

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