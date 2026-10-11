Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
2h

I waited for Nice Times to post this little story. Thank you ziggy.

Some of you have met Paul. If you know him, you know what kind of a man he is. My mom would have called him "a stand-up guy". I think we all know what that means. The short answer - he'd give you the shirt off his back.

Two nights ago, three asshole thieves came into the yard and wiped-out months of Paul's hard work on his gardens. He grows his own and has always shared his harvest with a hefty mason jar full to whoever might want one - or two. There are a few Wonks that have been the beneficiary of those mason jars. This year he was able to harvest half before the fucks stole the other half. There won't be many jars filled this year.  I believe in my heart this is what bothers him the most. He won't be able to share as much this year and because I know him, he's more concerned about that than anything else. 

Yesterday I wanted to do bodily harm to the thieves and did a slow burn all fucking day. Obviously, Paul was angry, but he handled the situation a whole lot better than I did. This wonderful man had just lost half his annual grow, and he shrugged it off. We've been together for 10 years and I thought I knew everything about this man. I knew he was "a stand-up guy", but it took what happened yesterday to drive it home. 

The moral of this long story is this. Don't wait for something shitty to happen. Go give the "stand-up person" in your life a BIG (HUG) and tell them how fabulous they are. It's not hard.

If you see Paul today, will you high five his ass? He deserves that and so much more.

Holly

Reply
Share
10 replies
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
2h

And on that note, I'm getting ready to attend a voter protection training. Those MAGA fuckers aren't cheating on my watch!

Reply
Share
2 replies
262 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture