Look at my Tazzie devil pets! Gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning good morning, what are we reading?

What’s going on with Trump’s war of choice on Iran? Well it’s not great. (James Fallows)

If you didn’t click that, watch this. It’s former Steeler Ryan Clark on how utterly disgusting it is to make light of this war (of choice!) with this “hard hit” memefied bullshit.

Some airports might have to shut down because of the five weeks and going strong DHS funding shutdown, demanding serious changes to how DHS runs ICE. I’m sorry but I can’t believe the Democrats haven’t folded yet, and I’m so fucking proud of them. (Yeah yeah, famous last words.) (Fodor’s)

California is changing the name of the official state Cesar Chavez holiday to Farmworkers Day following the New York Times investigation (Robyn’s Wonkette post) showing the labor hero molested and raped young teenagers … as well as his labor-leader partner Dolores Huertas. Farmworkers Day works for us! More on Huerta from the AP.

The DOJ is specifically covering up the Jeffrey Epstein-DEA-drugs-money-laundering investigation. Why do you suppose that might be? (Heather Cox Richardson)

Here’s some ridiculous Senate arcana rules bullshit, but anyway, it’s about the SAVE America From Married Women Voting And Also Something About Trans. (Democracy Docket) Trump does not care that the SAVE … etc., etc. … will mostly bar his own voters from the franchise, because he’s very stupid. (Reuters)

America under Trump is at “zero net job creation.” That’s probably good, I bet Kevin Hassett could tell us why. (The Fucking News)

Michigan parents are falling for RFK Jr.’s bullshit. (Reuters)

Please watch this amazing Norwegian anti-enshittification campaign!

Nothing bad has even happened yet in this McKay Coppins first-person joint about gambling (FOR RESEARCH) and I’m already quaking and cringing. If Shy had been a gambling guy, I simply would not have married him even though I was way hot for him. Anyway, very fascinating, and fully half of men 18 to 49 have online sports betting accounts, AIYEE. (Gift link The Atlantic)

Pope Bob from Chicago being cool again, this time specifically calling for universal healthcare for Americans (and everybody else). (Letters From Leo)

I’m a lot more shocked that the Netherlands had a crappy US-style “you have to sell your car before you can go to work” dealie than by the news that they fixed that shit and now the bureaucracy can actually help you. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

OMG come see the possum inherent in the system! (AP)

And my The Food Feed email list knows what we’re all hankering for (or else it just pays attention to the Google search trends): Lemon Pound Cake. (Food and Wine)

Wonkette Movie Night! Join your friend ZiggyWiggy Saturday night at 9 p.m. eastern for the Mystery Science Theater 3000 version of The Crawling Eye available for free on YouTube.

An ad-type object! Bookshop affiliate link, buy your libros aqui!

Yes I’m going to be shilling this fundraiser all month. Support the girls’ Detroit public elementary school and buy some pizza (pizza). Little Caesar’s will ship the incredibly convenient pizza kits right to your home! Swear to god it is worth having these in your freezer, I was sad when we finally ate all ours last year. (Pizza Pizza)

All Wonkette posts are free, always. Feel free to

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