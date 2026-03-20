Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/tasmanian-devils

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/307af150-5144-485b-883d-1ea1791bf340?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Right on Ryan Clark! He’s on point: war being propagandized as a sport or a comedy is appalling and shows how unserious and morally bankrupt our government has become.

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