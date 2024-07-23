If you have not installed a live feed of Donald Trump’s ongoing Truth Social meltdown on all the screens you have, you have time, because we are pretty sure the man is going to be bitching and moaning for the foreseeable forever.

He is so upset and mad and blindsided by Joe Biden being a patriot and stepping out of the race, putting country above party and his own ego, doing the honorable thing to protect this nation he has served his entire life. He literally did not see it coming.

Examples from this morning:

“Lyin’ Kamala Harris destroys everything she touches!”

“Does Lyin’ Kamala Harris think Joe Biden is fit to run the U.S.A. for the next six months? She must answer the question. Now it appears Joe is delegating his Presidential Authority to unelected Washington Bureaucrats! He doesn’t even trust his Vice President. WHO IS RUNNING THE COUNTRY?”

“I can’t believe it! They’re turning Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, into a ‘Hero’ - He was pushed out of power like a dog, and look what the Radical Left is able to do. MAGA2024!”

“Why did Fox News put up Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, where I am leading? They make me fight battles that I shouldn’t have to fight!”

“The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!”

That’s just the last couple hours. He had an epic pant-shitting ketchup-tossing party last night. We’re sure he’ll have another tonight.

But how can Trump be so blindsided, when just about everybody else who was ever born saw it coming from a mile away, regardless of how they felt about that? Read this again, because the answer is contained within the question, if we reframe it as a question:

How is it possible that Trump is so upset and mad and blindsided by Joe Biden being a patriot and stepping out of the race, putting country above party, doing the honorable thing to protect this nation he has served his entire life?

Now you see it.

Tim Alberta reported that Trump’s campaign has indeed been concerned about Biden dropping out and Kamala Harris taking over. But for some stupid reason, after the debate that actually set in motion Biden’s withdrawal, “they believed that Democrats’ window had all but closed,” writes Alberta.

More than anything, Trump’s allies believed that the president’s stubborn Irish ego wouldn’t let him back out of a fight with a man he despised.

The Republican National Convention was a premature ejaculation of MAGA proportions, and Milwaukee is still trying to find a dry cleaner up to the task. Joe Biden was being stubborn, you see!

The day Biden dropped out — 10 weeks ago or Sunday, we are unburdened by the context of time — Trump whined on Truth Social, “So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. “Now we have to start all over again.”

Again, anybody could have figured out that Biden was going to drop out. We personally told no fewer than 94 million people, when asked, that if Biden was going to withdraw, he needed to do soon, most preferably the weekend after the RNC, to piss all over their thunder. Amazing that a simple country Wonkette could figure that out and all the wizard brains on the Trump campaign — and Donald Trump himself — could not.

How could Trump be so blindsided?

Allow us to revisit what Donald Trump thinks about the troops, veterans, and people who die in wars, because these two things are related.

Per John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff, Trump thinks “those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them.’”

“I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” asked Trump at the grave of Robert Kelly, John Kelly’s son who was killed in Afghanistan. It was Memorial Day.

He thinks those who died fighting for this country are “losers,” and he couldn’t be bothered to visit their graves in France because he was scared he was going to get his hair wet.

He prefers troops who didn’t get captured, like John McCain. According to Jeffrey Goldberg in The Atlantic, he thinks McCain was a “fucking loser.” He thinks amputees who lost limbs in war are sick and gross.

Yes, what a mystery that Trump was completely blindsided by Joe Biden taking the honorable route, capping off 50-something years of service to this country by humbly exiting stage left and passing the baton when he realized it was likely that if he stayed in — if he let his ego win — then it might be the last democratic election this country ever sees.

Who possibly could have seen that coming, besides literally every person alive who’s even slightly more decent than Donald Goddamned Trump?

