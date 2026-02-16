Hillary Clinton in Munich

At home the USA is sweating about ICE kidnapping people and executing them in cold blood in the street, and RFK Jr.’s health chatbot is advising the public on the '“best foods to insert into rectum.” Meanwhile, the rest of the world waits for no one, and the hegemony of the United States of America is over. We’ve still got the largest economy and arsenal, sure, but economics-wise, security-wise, vibes-wise, the USA is a gun-toting toddler in a loaded diaper throwing a tantrum on a white shag carpet.

So this past weekend at the Munich security conference, not many Valentines for the current regime. But there was some real talk from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Mark Kelly, and The Bitch Who Warned You her very own self until she was blue in the face.

Yes, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, in the flesh, in Chanel. The whole thing is worth a watch!

What is the idea of the west, anyway? What is culture? Ha ha, we tricked you, now you are trapped in a freshman seminar at Woke Liberal Arts College! But it is an important idea to ponder, as Republicans openly push a version of The West as white culture, its only pertinent shared interest and value being whiteness, from the shores of Hyannis Port to the swamps of Duck Dynasty.

Western culture used to be united by values. Ones like individual rights, liberty, civilization itself and keeping one’s word. So much for that, what with the US backing out of agreements it once endorsed and abided by, and Donald Trump humping and pumping to take over Greenland until the markets started to freefall.

As JD Vance was too busy being even more unpopular than he was last year, it was on sniveling polyp Marco Rubio to go present the regime’s version of Western civilized. It involved going as a guest into Europe’s own house to accuse them again of “civilizational erasure,” as if Russia is not trying to erase Ukraine’s civilization and identity this very minute. Then Rubles skipped a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (other than a few seconds of sideline chat), French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, so he could trot off and meet with Hungarian dictator Vikor Orbán, who’s up for re-election and sinking in the polls. Rubio told him, “your success is our success,” then he followed him home to Hungary. Yes, Viktor, you may keep him, but if that rude little beast shits in your house, you clean it up.

While Rubles was giving that Hungarian the old rub-and-tug, Hillary Clinton persisted. She appeared on a panel to talk about the ideological battles that conservatives have been fighting since the beginning of time, how Trump has betrayed the West, and nobody wants to live under a Putin-style regime.

The entire thing up there is whoa — the gal could always cook, and she’s still got it, ding dong dang.

To summarize: fuck the false premise to begin with that liberals in the US or Europe have ever supported open borders. People once called Barack Obama the deporter-in-chief, and he and Joe Biden and Bill Clinton all deported more people than Trump ever did, without even wantonly killing people. Biden even deported more people in ‘24 than Trump did in ‘25, for all of Trump’s bluster and terrorist tactics. And weirdly, before Trump, conservatives like Ronald Reagan were known for supporting open immigration for people whose cheap labor they could exploit.

Conservatives’ schtick is, like it’s always been, selling made-up nostalgia for an imaginary once-upon-a-time they will make great again, a time when white men were at the top of capitalist enterprise and everybody else was chattel. Wasn’t it great?

Of course, the rights of Black people to be treated better, women getting more rights, gay people being able to create a family, those are good things, most people (other than conservatives) agree.

Woman who Knows Of What She Speaks also correctly called the administration’s treatment of Ukraine disgraceful, a “historic error,” and “corrupt to the nth degree.”

Do not miss around the 16-minute mark when she bodied Czech deputy prime minister Petr Macinka:

Can half of us has rights, then? Does “woke” justify selling out the two genders fighting for freedom in Ukraine?

“I’m sorry that makes you nervous,” Macinka sputtered, nervously, to a chorus of boos.

Nervous, conservatives should be, as their morally bankrupt ideology falls apart like a house of cards at the tiniest poke.

Hillary may be the former generation of leadership, but New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar were there too. AOC:

To summarize that clip: Are we in a new world order? The US has been carving out exceptions to its rules and values for a long time, to the point the exceptions have become the rules. Are we in a post-rules based order? Only if you think we ever had one to begin with. Maybe in the future the US and Europe ought to consider looking into something like rules and order more fully.

And Arizona Senator Mark Kelly was there also, not mincing any bratwurst. Donald Trump blew up the world order. As a nation we need friends, and now we have none. It will take generations to repair our international relationships, even if Democrats win the House and Senate and White House again. We should all be pretty freaked out about this!

After the conference, Kelly posted some stark words:

It took a World War and eight decades to build the strongest alliance that this world had ever seen. It took less than a year to practically destroy it. When Secretary Rubio said the “old world order was dead” during his speech in Munich he was right. It’s dead because Donald Trump blew it up. It wasn’t perfect, and there were opportunities missed to improve it, but Donald Trump only knows how to break things, not fix them. He thinks this somehow benefits us. He is wrong. Our allies no longer trust us. It was obvious in the more than a dozen meetings I had with Presidents, Prime Ministers and Defense and Foreign Ministers. And if you’re Denmark and Greenland, a “loss of trust” is a generous characterization of our new relationship. China is now more popular in Denmark than the United States. In Poland, the U.S. is 21 percent less popular than it used to be. This means these countries are looking elsewhere for trade and security — that makes you poorer and less safe. It will be incredibly hard to build what comes next, but we have to figure out a better path forward. Make no mistake, China is rising. Our ability to keep up with them and prevent a conflict depends on trusted, reliable alliances. So does ending the war in Ukraine in a way that keeps Putin from moving on to his next target. And so does growing our economy and protecting American workers in the age of AI. I know there was celebration at the end of the Munich Security Conference. Unfortunately the champagne corks were popping in Beijing and Moscow.

At least some people seem to understand the stakes and the assignment. It will take our lifetimes to fix, but if we ever get Trump and his fascist bums out, we can at least get started.

[New York Times archive link / France 24 / Mark Kelly Substack]

Share with an ally or comrade! Share

Support Wonkette’s work so we can keep doing more of it.

Care to donate?