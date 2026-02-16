Wonkette

Menotsure
1h

Angela Vergara, Colombian congresswoman and founder of Latinas for Trump, is a bit upset that her son is currently in ICE detention.

6 replies
gnomemansanisland
1h

𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝

‪@sundaedivine.lol

[bedtime prayer]

"Dear Lord, you've taken my favorite actor, Robert Duvall, my favorite comedian, Catherine O'Hara, and my favorite musician, Bob Weir. I just wanted to let you know my favorite president is Donald Trump."

3 replies
