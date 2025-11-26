Good morning, we love you, and we hope you are with people you love. Oh, that’s right, YOU’RE WITH US!

All the years since I bought this joint in 2012 (!), we’ve rolled out the Thanksgiving recipes all morning, mostly so you’d have something to comment around. Well fuck that noise, you can all comment here all day till we bring you a 3 p.m. cocktail for a job well done.

Hop in Obama’s time machine (whoosh whoosh wavy lines) and let’s revisit …

Nancy Reagan! I can’t remember if we took out the references to her oral sex skills or not, and I don’t have time to check, but we are nicer and less sexist now so please no references to her blowjobs in the comments!

Juli Weiner has a grownup job now, last I heard! That’s so fun!

As I recall, this one might accuse Mamie Eisenhower of aggravated lezzery? It might not though. Again, no time to check! I slept in till eight!

And that’s what happened to Rush Limbaugh.

Now for the good ones!

Hi Ken! Hiiiiiii! Here’s mine, it’s better.

It’s really really really ridiculously good.

Hi Mojo! Hiiiiii!

My son is making the greens today. And asparagus with bacon, and Brussies, and mac and cheese! My husband is making everything else, except the cranberry sauce, which is the only thing I do all day, unless I can find Wonker Whitefish Renee’s sweet potato nonsense souffle in my very old texts!

Git to Recipe Hubbing, Wonkers! We are very very very very grateful, for all of you. Except the terrible ones. You know what you did.

All Wonkette posts are free. Send your Wonkette Recipe Hub to a friend! Share

Tip your Wonkette!

Tip but with Venmo!