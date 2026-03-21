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UVB-76's avatar
UVB-76
3h

With a heavy heart I report the passing of Jon Gross, known here as Furry Caterwauling.

I inquired via DM and his brother responded:

"This is Jon's brother. Jon passed away on March 16."

He was a good man and will be missed.

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FukuiSanYesOta's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta
4h

I remember the story of Piggy going to Japan in the early 90s and he leaked to the press that Michael Jackson was going to be on the plane with him.

So there's a huge press contingent at the airport when he turns up at Narita and he tells his entourage of shithounds to step back because they want to see him.

Of course they don't - they want to see MJ - so they don't take any pictures and just leave.

That hit him hard. He was inconsolable for a day. Then (and this is a real fucking story) they got some McDonalds in him and he perked up. Someone told him that Japan had an Emperor and he's all "get him on the phone! I'll go see him!" like he's someone.

So one of his flunkies did that and a representative for Akihito was nice enough not to say "New phone who dis?" but instead said "If you submit a list of questions you'd like to ask the Emperor we'll get back to you within a year". Piggy has always thought he was someone.

He's such a pathetic, preening little shit.

Idiots made him someone and that burns me every day.

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